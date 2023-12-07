Former Cubs All-Star hints at 'mystery team' in Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes
Former Chicago Cubs All-Star Ryan Dempster hinted at a potential mystery team in the Shohei Ohtani chase.
By Mark Powell
The Shohei Ohtani chase is dragging along at around 5 miles per hour, at best. Ohtani is said to have narrowed his options some since the start of the MLB Winter Meetings, and could decide on his next team as early as next week.
However, anyone claiming to know exactly what Ohtani and agent Nez Balelo are thinking is likely full of it, barring that commentary isn't coming from Ohtani's camp. The pair have prioritized secrecy to the point that leaks may be used against teams that tell the media...anything, even privately.
On Tuesday it was reported that the Cubs were out on Ohtani. The reasoning wasn't specified, and Chicago has denied hearing that from Ohtani's camp. Bob Nightengale, who originally reported that the Cubs weren't among Ohtani's finalists, got into a bit of an altercation with Jed Hoyer at the Winter Meetings.
Frankly, your guess is as good as mine, or Ryan Dempster's for that matter. On Wednesday, Dempster hinted that a mystery team may enter the mix.
MLB Rumors: Could a mystery team join the Shohei Ohtani market at this point?
Ohtani has every right to take his time, even if it slows the free-agent market down some. MLB insiders Buster Olney and Ken Rosenthal opined that Ohtani's process is just the latest example of why baseball needs to prioritize its free agency as a marketing scheme of sorts, setting certain deadlines to light a fire under the hot stove. Selfishly (as someone in sports media), I would love to see that as well.
For now, though, Ohtani is in no rush. Whatever contract he signs could very well be in the $600 million range. I don't blame him for taking his time to pick the right fit. Ohtani is clearly one who values his privacy, and if organizations cannot keep their interest in him a secret, it's not a good sign.
If a mystery team is in on Ohtani, they've done a wonderful job of hiding it. Frankly, that's exactly what Ohtani's camp wants at this juncture.