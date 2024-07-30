MLB Rumors: Garrett Crochet trending, aggressive Mets, Blake Snell stock down
- Garrett Crochet trade likelihood trending up
- Mets 'as aggressive as anyone'
- Blake Snell unlikely to get traded
MLB trade deadline day is officially here. While the league has been incredibly active over the last couple of days, things should only pick up with executives only having roughly six hours to make deals as of this writing.
Players such as Garrett Crochet, Tanner Scott, and Jack Flaherty remain available for the taking, so there should be plenty of fireworks.
With so much going on, here are the latest MLB rumors to keep you up to date on all that's happening around the league.
MLB Rumors: Giants plan to keep Blake Snell
The San Francisco Giants might've completed a four-game series sweep against the Colorado Rockies, but all that did was bring them to within two games of the .500 mark. They're 4.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot entering Tuesday's action, and are being given a 17.2 percent chance to make the postseason by FanGraphs.
With their postseason odds being as slim as they are, the Giants made what appeared to be a selling type of move on Monday, sending Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves and clearing his money in the process. Soler being traded gave the impression that more moves were coming for the Giants. Reporting from Bob Nightengale of USA Today makes that seem unlikely, at least with Blake Snell in particular.
Their plan as of now is to hold onto Snell and push for the postseason. With their schedule appearing to be very easy right now, it's hard to fully blame them. However, when looking at the pitching market, the Giants might be missing out on a ridiculous return by holding onto the reigning NL Cy Young winner.
After a brutal start to his season, Snell has dominated lately, allowing just two runs in 24 innings of work (0.75 ERA) with 30 strikeouts in his four starts since returning from the IL. Having that version of Snell would obviously help them make a push for the postseason, but having Snell pitch as well as he is right now could also result in the Giants selling ridiculously high.
It might've made more sense for the Giants to hold onto Snell had they kept Soler who has also picked up his game lately, but selling Soler without getting anything meaningful at the MLB level in return only to then hold onto Snell doesn't make much sense. This might be something that the Giants reconsider if teams come to them with offers they can't refuse.
MLB Rumors: Mets 'as aggressive as anyone' on trade market
After a pair of disappointing losses, the New York Mets bounced back in a big way on Monday, defeating the Twins by a final score of 15-2. That win got them back to a tie for the second Wild Card position, and they're just 0.5 games back of the Braves who hold the top spot.
New York has been active on the trade front, acquiring Jesse Winker and Ryne Stanek over the last couple of days, but there's more for the Mets to accomplish with the deadline looming. Adding at least one starter and one reliever should be David Stearns' goal for deadline day, but with prices being so high, it's unclear as to what he can get done.
According to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports, though, it sounds as if Stearns will be trying his hardest to ensure he achieves his goals.
The Mets are reportedly "as aggressive as anyone." In order to get things done in what's clearly a seller's market, they're going to have to be very aggressive, so that's a good sign for Mets fans.
The only question is how much will Stearns be comfortable with giving up. Would the Mets send over a package for a high-priced rental like Jack Flaherty or Tanner Scott? Would the Mets be willing to trade even more for a controllable starting pitcher who can help them now and in the future?
Their bullpen has been a big weakness for much of this season, so adding another arm, particularly from the left side, makes a ton of sense. Their rotation hasn't been much better, and just lost Kodai Senga for the year. Adding another arm there makes even more sense. The fact that they're being aggressive is a good sign. Let's see what Stearns can accomplish.
MLB Rumors: Garrett Crochet trade likelihood seems to be increasing
All eyes have been on the Chicago White Sox for much of the deadline and even after they made a huge three-team trade on Monday, the focus of many remains on them, and for good reason. Despite their putrid record, the White Sox still have some desirable players, mainly Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet.
While Nightengale is reporting that Robert is likely staying with the White Sox, he notes that Chicago believes that Crochet will likely be moved.
This is a major shift. The feeling after Crochet's demands were leaked to the public was that a trade was not going to take place. Crochet had essentially tanked his own value by saying that he was not interested in pitching out of the bullpen and would not pitch in October without a contract extension, so why would the White Sox sell low?
Even with those demands seemingly being legitimate, the White Sox might be trading their star pitcher who happens to have 2.5 years of club control.
It's hard to blame them when the market for starting pitching is as insane as it is, but for them to trade Crochet now, they'd have to be blown away. After the deal we saw Chicago make on Monday, it's hard to trust Chris Getz to get the proper return for an extremely talented pitcher who could be an ace for years to come.