Inside the Clubhouse: Trade deadline notes on Yankees, Pirates, Royals, Brewers
With less than six weeks until the trade deadline, there is still plenty of uncertainty on the market. One high-ranking team official recently described it as “all messed up” with so few teams not knowing how they will approach the deadline.
Here is what I’m hearing around the league from major-league sources.
MLB trade deadline notes
New York Yankees
With Anthony Rizzo sidelined for at least the next eight weeks due to a right forearm fracture, the New York Yankees are among the teams expressing interest in free-agent first baseman Garrett Cooper, according to sources.
Cooper, 33, was recently released by the Red Sox after only 24 games in Boston, where he slashed a mere .171/.227/.229 with a .455 OPS, zero home runs and five RBI. He was much better with the Cubs earlier in the season, recording a .270/.341/.432 slashline with one home run and six RBI in 12 games, and would add organizational depth at first base as well in the outfield.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates owner Bob Nutting told reporters on Friday that the team is “prepared to move early” on the trade market and that general manager Ben Cherington has the flexibility to “look across a broader range of alternatives.”
With Bryan Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Mitch Keller signed to long-term contract extensions, as well as rookies Paul Skenes and Jared Jones emerging as a dominant young pitching duo, it would behoove the Pirates to strike at the start of their playoff window. And the team is expected to, with upgrading the offense at the trade deadline appearing to be a high priority, according to sources.
Kansas City Royals
Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said that he will prioritize upgrading the bullpen and adding a hitter who can play the infield and outfield. Among the options that could make sense to bolster the late innings include Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jason Adam.
Picollo was the Royals’ scouting director who drafted Adam in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft. With the Rays at 36-39 and 14 games back in the American League East, it’s possible that Adam will be available at the trade deadline.
And considering his success in three seasons with the Rays – a combined 2.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 149.2 innings – and that he isn’t a free agent until 2027, he’s in position to be one of the most highly sought after relievers come July.
Milwaukee Brewers
Mookie Betts and Trea Turner are the current leaders among shortstops in All-Star voting for the National League. But the Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames is currently first among NL shortstops in home runs and RBI and is second among NL shortstops in wRC+ and fWAR, trailing only Mookie Betts who will likely miss the All-Star Game with a fractured left hand.
An additional note: one rival evaluator recently called the Brewers’ offseason trade to acquire Bryan Hudson, who had been designated for assignment to make room for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, in exchange for Justin Chambers and a player to be named later or cash, “the best under-the-radar move” of the winter.