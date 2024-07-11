MLB trade grades: Diagnosing deadline deals for Phillies, Orioles, Cardinals and more
As the MLB trade deadline approaches, baseball fans can't help but wonder 'what if'. Here at FanSided, we lean into the unexpected and, sometimes, the unrealistic.
Hypothetical trade scenarios are an act as old as social media. Why wouldn't your favorite team trade two of its top prospects for a perennial MLB All-Star? Well, the answer isn't always so simple. That's why we here at FanSided MLB are lucky enough to call Robert Murray our friend. Murray spends countless hours on the phone with MLB executives, and has as good of an understanding as anyone not literally in said front office as to whether a trade is possible.
The FanSided MLB team has put together three trade scenarios for Robert to grade based on what he's hearing around baseball. One of Robert's grades will take trade fit into account, while they other will examine the deal at face value. Enjoy, and hopefully he doesn't roast us too hard this time around.
Robert Murray trade grades
Garrett Crochet gives the Orioles another ace
Zach Rotman: If there's one thing this Orioles team needs, it's a controllable starting pitcher. Garrett Crochet qualifies, and he's an elite one at that. He'd cost an arm and a leg to acquire, but the Orioles have the MLB roster and the farm system to justify overpaying. Something like this might be enough to entice the White Sox.
Rotman: The Orioles can trade Samuel Basallo comfortably knowing that they have Adley Rutschman behind the dish. The fact that he's just 19 years old having a good year in AA should make the White Sox excited about him being the centerpiece. Additionally, the White Sox would be adding a MLB-ready infield prospect in Connor Norby, and Baltimore's top pitching prospect who is close to MLB-ready as well in Chayce McDermott, who happens to have a very high ceiling.
Robert Murray: I think this trade makes sense for the Orioles and White Sox. For the Orioles, it would give them another long-term solution in the rotation. For the White Sox, it would add a long-term option behind the plate in Basallo, a talented young infielder in Norby, and another high-upside arm in McDermott. The Orioles have a recent history of making these types of trades, acquiring Corbin Burnes before the season. But Burnes was more of a known commodity while Crochet, while having a breakout season, comes with questions about how many more starts he could make this season (105.1 innings pitched this year; 73 innings thrown combined from 2020-2023).
Robert Murray trade fit grade: 8/10
Robert Murray overall trade grade: 6/10
Could the St. Louis Cardinals acquire Tanner Scott?
Mark Powell: Earlier this week, I discussed a possible Cardinals-Marlins trade for closer Tanner Scott. Scott is one of the best relief pitchers available on the market, and would pair well with Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley at the back end of the St. Louis bullpen. Scott is in a contract year, as well, so he's not as expensive as, say, Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics.
Saggese would be the prize of this trade for the Marlins, as he's the Cardinals fourth-ranked prospect and can play multiple positions. Mautz is a throw-in, but has plenty of potential as a left-handed pitcher out of the bullpen. Does my trade work? HELP ME ROBERT!
Robert Murray: Scott is a virtual certainty to be traded and he’s already drawing big interest. He’s posted a 1.42 ERA in 37 appearances this season and is coming off a season in which he posted a 2.31 ERA in 74 appearances. Still, I have a hard time seeing the Cardinals parting with their fourth-ranked prospect in Saggese in exchange for potentially two months of Scott. The Cardinals are in the business of adding young pitchers to the organization, not parting with them. I like Scott’s fit with the Cardinals. Just not in this way.
Robert Murray trade fit grade: 7/10
Robert Murray overall trade grade: 2/10
What would it take for the Phillies to acquire Brent Rooker?
Rogelio Castillo: The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are just two teams expected to be in on Brent Rooker. The Phillies reportedly have him circled on their trade board, and for good reason. Rooker broke out last season, hitting 30 home runs and putting up a wRC+ of 127 and so far this season, continues that trend of hitting with power but now, hitting for average, at a .277 clip with a wRC+ of 153.
Mark Powell: Dave Dombrowski is not shy about trading away prospects, especially if he'll acquire a solid bat under team control through the 2027 season. Johan Rojas isn't cutting it in center, and Nick Castellanos leaves a lot to be desired on multiple fronts, especially defensively. Rooker would instantly transform the Phillies outfield, but he won't come cheap.
Robert Murray: I don’t think Rooker is a certainty to be moved. He’s making only $750,000 this year and isn’t a free agent until 2028. He’s also hitting .282/.360/.542 with 18 home runs this season and is coming off a season in which he hit 30 homers. Translation: he’s exactly the kind of player that the A’s want and need. So it’ll be tough to pry him away. And I think that it’ll take a package for more than the Phillies’ Nos. 12, 18 and 23 prospects.
Robert Murray trade fit: 8/10
Robert Murray overall trade grade: 4.5/10
A Pirates-Athletics trade for JJ Bleday
Adam Weinrib: The Pirates would be able to clear out their minor-league pitching glut a bit by dealing Harrington, a polish-centric hurler, as well as give the A's a high-upside prospect (with, yes, significant bust potential) in White Jr. and a lottery ticket in Delgado, obtained from the Yankees in the JT Brubaker deal. It doesn't make much sense for the faraway A's to deal a controllable outfielder like Bleday mid-breakout, but what does make sense about the A's? This would, at least, feel like fair value.
Robert Murray: Hi, Adam. I like where your head's at. The Pirates need to add a solution to the outfield and Bleday would be absolutely perfect. But I really don’t see the A’s trading Bleday – I could be wrong! – and think it would take a lot to pry him away from Oakland, especially since he’s only 26 years old and not a free agent until 2029. I expect the Pirates to add another bat. I just don’t see it being Bleday.
Robert Murray trade fit: 8/10
Robert Murray overall trade grade: 1/10
