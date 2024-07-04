A Cardinals-Marlins trade that lays the foundation for Oli Marmol replacement
By Mark Powell
I'd like to preface this entire story by noting Oli Marmol's job is safe for now. The Cardinals hold the final NL Wild Card spot and are in prime position to add at the MLB trade deadline. There's little to worry about for Marmol, who has done a decent enough job turning the Cards season around after a suspect start. He deserves some of the credit for that.
However, the Cardinals roster makeup suggests they have expectations that go beyond just making the playoffs. Should they fail to make a legitimate postseason run, Marmol's name could resurface on the hot seat. Trade speculation is often a long-winded hypothetical, and this scenario is no different.
John Mozeliak has set expectations high for the trade deadline, saying he'd like to add to the pitching staff and outfield amid a surprising number of injuries to a relatively deep group. The Cardinals should also look to add to the back end of the bullpen, which is winded already as we near the All-Star Break. On Wednesday, Marmol was forced to pull Miles Mikolas with less than 90 pitches thrown, only for said 'pen to blow the lead. Ryan Helsley never saw the ball.
A Cardinals-Marlins trade for Tanner Scott
So, could the Cardinals add one of the best bullpen arms on the market? You bet. His name is Tanner Scott, and he's a closer Marlins manager Skip Schumaker is awfully loyal to, and for good reason. Scott has a 1.50 ERA over 35 appearances. He is a free agent after the season is up, so despite his numbers the Marlins would be wise to trade him while they have the chance.
Miami will want prospects in return for Scott, so the Cardinals should expect a bidding war and high price tag. Here's what it'll take.
Saggese is the prize of this trade for the Marlins, as he's the No. 4 prospect in the St. Louis system and nearing major-league promotion. Saggese can play several positions on the infield, and would serve as a natural replacement for the disappointing Tim Anderson, who was just let go, at second base. Add in a left-handed pitching prospect with upside in Mautz, and we have a deal.
But wait, there's more: Could Marlins ties recruit Skip Schumaker to Cardinals?
Contract extension or not, Marmol's future is in doubt. If the Cardinals fail to play up to the hype, Marmol could be in the chopping block, and Schumaker has long been connected as a possible replacement.
Until recently, the Cardinals were the presumed favorite for Schumaker, assuming they even have an opening in the first place. He's a former Cardinal and a good manager when he's in an organization which chooses to invest in talent. Miami is not that, and philosophical differences were cited as a reason why Schumaker is expected to hit the managerial market when this season ends.
It's a stretch, yes, but adding a reliever like Scott who Schumaker has experience with could give them an edge over the Chicago White Sox, which could also be looking for a new manager once the season ends. Pedro Grifol is not long for the south side, and Schumaker has ties to Tony La Russa.
Unlike Marmol, Schumaker is not afraid to put his back-end relievers in uncomfortable situations. He rarely imposes innings limits, and certainly didn't when he asked Scott to finish off the rival Cubs in mid-June.
St. Louis would trade for Scott simply for the bullpen help. But the additional sway for Schumaker, if necessary, doesn't hurt matters.