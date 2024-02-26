MLB Rumors: Insiders convene to bring clarity to SF Giants, J.D. Martinez whiff
Did J.D. Martinez snub the San Francisco Giants or not?
By Josh Wilson
As MLB free agency slowly moves onward, J.D. Martinez's candidacy is fully in view. Martinez is represented by Scott Boras, and is one of the handful Boras still represented that were still available on the market as Spring Training games started.
Boras and his clients alike have been notably picky about where they play and for how much, and news came out that Martinez had outright turned down the San Francsico Giants straight-up. Painful news for Giants fans considering they've been second or third-choice for other players like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani the last few years.
Jon Heyman reported Martinez turned the Giants down, but the claim was later refuted by NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, who suggested Martinez countered the Giants' offer and the Giants turned him down.
So, who is right? Maybe everyone.
Everyone might be simultaneously right about the J.D. Martinez/Giants situation
We got a few more of the crumbs around the Martinez story from various reporters. Here's where things stand.
According to Bob Nightengale, Martinez was looking for a two-year deal, and the Giants only offered one year. Mark Feinsand adds that Martinez was looking for $20 million (ostensibly $40 million over two years) instead of the $14 million the Giants offered.
So... Did Martinez turn the Giants down? Yes technically, but it's not as if he gave them a hard no. He simply gave them a counter that the Giants weren't willing to meet. Pretty typical negotiation stuff.
Was that counter his real contract desire, or is "I don't actually want to play for you" number? That might be a slightly different question.
So, looks like we're down to 29 potential teams for Martinez.