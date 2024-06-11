A risky Braves-Angels trade to acquire Jarred Kelenic 2.0 as Ronald Acuña replacement
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves made a gamble before the 2024 season, acquiring former Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic in a trade. Kelenic has arguably been the Braves second-best hitter behind Marcell Ozuna in what has been a down year for the Atlanta offense.
With Ronald Acuña Jr. injured for the season, the Braves need Kelenic now more than ever. Considering their first bet paid off, why not try again? Atlanta has a great environment and hitting coach in Kevin Seltzer, despite the Braves overall statistics this season.
The Los Angeles Angels are struggling in their first campaign without Shohei Ohtani. The Angels have emerged as a clear early-season seller, and while Taylor Ward is their best outfielder available via trade, Jo Adell isn't a bad second option, especially if he can be had for a cheaper price.
Could the Braves trade for former Angels top prospect Jo Adell?
If Alex Anthopoulos deals for Jo Adell, he is taking a risk, there is no way around that fact. But, the Braves have done this before, as recently as this winter with Kelenic. Adell is performing very similarly to Kelenic prior to the Braves trade, slashing .189/.253/.426 with a .679 OPS. He does have 12 home runs on the season, showing moderate power in a lineup which lacks it. Just two years ago, Kelenic was slashing .141/.221/.331 with a .534 OPS. If Kelenic can make that turnaround, so can Adell.
Here's what a trade might look like.
Because Adell offers decent power and the Braves are in desperate need of outfield depth, they will have to pay up in the former of two top-30 prospects. Dodd is 26 years old and doesn't have a spot in the Braves rotation moving forward. For now, he is stuck in Gwinnett, but could earn a spot in the Angels rotation given they are rebuilding following Mike Trout's injury and the departure of Ohtani. Gaining a young arm for a failed prospect like Adell is a decent-enough return. Adding Quintero, a flyer infielder prospect who is just 22 years old makes this trade a must for the Angels.
Adell doesn't offer incredible outfield defense for the Braves, but at this point they need bodies behind their starting trio of Kelenic, Michael Harris II and Adam Duvall. Perhaps Adell could split time with Duvall, who has struggled so far since taking over for Acuña Jr.
Atlanta doesn't have much to lose by adding Adell, period. It's worth the risk.