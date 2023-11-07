MLB Rumors: Juan Soto favorites, Ohtani field, David Ross's next stop
Could David Ross find a new home with the Yankees?
The Chicago Cubs shocked MLB on Monday when they emerged from the proverbial bushes and signed Craig Counsell away from the Milwaukee Brewers and contenders in the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians. This happened as the team still employed manager David Ross. Shortly after reports revealed Counsell was signing a five-year, $40 million deal, the Cubs released a statement announcing that Ross had been relieved of his duties.
It was a rough turn of events for Ross, who was part of the 2016 team that broke a 108-year World Series curse. Now, what's next for Ross? What about a trip to the East Coast to join the New York Yankees?
The Athletic's Brendan Kuty (subscription required) detailed what he's heard about the Yankees' plans during the General Manager meetings in Arizona. The Yankees need a new bench coach, as Carlos Mendoza was hired to be the manager for the Mets. Kuty posited Ross as an "interesting target," citing his relationship with manager Aaron Boone, but says it's unknown if he would want the job.
"Ross has enjoyed a good relationship with manager Aaron Boone, with whom he consulted often as he interviewed for the Cubs’ job before the 2020 season and talked to about how to be an effective manager once he secured the position," writes Kuty. "It’s unclear, however, whether Ross, 46, would be interested in the Yankees’ bench coach position."
While Ross would be a big name to bring in as bench coach, it will be dependent on whether Ross will actually want to take on that job, as Kuty mentions.
As it turns out, Ross isn't out of the managerial hunt. Even though Mendoza signed with the Mets and the Cleveland Guardians hired Stephen Vogt, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports the Padres are considering interviewing Ross for their managerial opening. The Padres needed a new skipper after they allowed Bob Melvin to interview with the rival San Francisco Giants and ultimately took their manager's job.
Ross had a 262-284 record as Cubs manager. This past season, the Cubs narrowly missed out on making the postseason, falling one game short of the eventual National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks for the final Wild Card spot.
Ross would be an intriguing hire, but it's not known if he would be interested in the job. Kuty says that the Yankees are expected to take their time and wait for the managerial openings to get filled before making a decision.