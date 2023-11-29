MLB Rumors: Mets plan of acquiring brothers of All-Stars goes beyond Ronald Acuña Jr.
The New York Mets recently acquired the brother of Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. But this is not the first time the Mets have added a brother of an MLB superstar.
By Curt Bishop
Back in July, the New York Mets began their fire sale by trading away right-hander Max Scherzer. Scherzer was shipped off to the Texas Rangers.
In exchange, the Mets received outfielder Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star and National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
On Tuesday, New York added yet another younger brother of an MLB star, signing 17-year-old Vladi Miguel Guerrero. Guerrero is the younger brother of Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and son of Hall-of-Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr.
The 17-year-old currently plays in his native country of the Dominican Republic.
Mets add brother of Blue Jays star
The Mets adding yet another younger brother of an MLB star makes for quite an interesting story.
Now, there is no indication as of now that the Mets are going to acquire Acuña or Guerrero from the Braves and Blue Jays, respectively. But at the very least, the two MLB stars have family ties with the Mets.
Interestingly enough however, the Blue Jays have received calls from teams interested in trading for Guerrero, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It's always possible that the Mets could be one of those teams.
On top of that, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com proposed a wild blockbuster trade idea, which would have the Mets acquire Guerrero and right-hander Alek Manoah from the Blue Jays in exchange for Pete Alonso and former National League batting champion Jeff McNeil.
All of this is pure speculation at this point, but it would be interesting if the Mets recent signing led to something else, such as a potential Guerrero trade. The trade proposed by Castrovince would be beneficial for both the Mets and Blue Jays. Toronto would receive two All-Star caliber players, while the Mets would receive a key middle-of-the-order bat and a starting pitcher with ace potential.