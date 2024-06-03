MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso-Cubs reality, Mets trade deadline plans, Blue Jays buy or sell
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays trade deadline plans revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays have won each of their last two series but enter play on Monday with a record of 28-30, good for last in the AL East and 4.5 games out of a postseason spot. Sure, they have the talent to turn things around, but they've been around or at the bottom of this division all season long.
The Blue Jays having such a poor first two months of this season has MLB fans thinking about the team gutting the roster at the MLB trade deadline. While reports have surfaced saying that Toronto dangling the team's two cornerstones Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette isn't an impossibility, FanSided's Robert Murray seems to think otherwise based on what he had to say on The Baseball Insiders podcast.
"I've written three separate stories about this and said it numerous times on this podcast that I did not expect Vlad Jr. or Bo Bichette to get traded. Some of you listened, and I thank you for that, but most of you did not. Now Ross Atkins said it would make no sense to trade either Bo Bichette or Vlad Jr. and it was pretty definitive. It would make me think neither will get dealt unless something astronomical happens."
There you have it. You can put all of your mock trades to bed. Not only has Murray said it numerous times, but GM Ross Atkins said it's not happening. The Jays have no real reason to go as far as to trade either player yet because they're both under contract through the 2025 campaign. The ideal scenario would be to get one or both signed long-term, and the Blue Jays shouldn't be counted out for that.
As for what the Jays will do at the deadline, Murray had a lot to say there as well.
"What I think is front of mind for them is they want to compete. Having Vlad Jr. and Bo Bichette who are both very talented homegrown players gives them the best shot at competing both this year and next year... Moving either of them would have signaled to the clubhouse that they were punting on this year and they probably were not going to win next year."
Once July rolls around, the Jays will need to decide if they're buyers or sellers in 2024, but they're not ready to give up on 2025. Trading Guerrero and/or Bichette would've signaled that they were giving up on 2025 as well. This means the Jays could dangle players on expiring contracts like Yusei Kikuchi for example, but they're not tearing this thing down. At least not yet.
MLB Rumors: Mets trade deadline plans
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Sunday that the New York Mets could be at the center of the deals at this year's trade deadline. After yet another crushing loss, the Mets sit at 24-35 on the year and their season feels all but over.
With that being the case, the Mets being sellers feels almost certain at this point barring an epic run taking place very soon. Nightengale reveals almost half of their roster as players that the Mets will soon shop around. When asked about the Mets' plans, here's what Robert Murray had to say.
"There are plenty of quality players there but a lot of them have one thing in common. They're on expiring contracts. I think that makes them very feasible trade targets for these teams, but I'm still skeptical about them trading Pete Alonso."
The Mets would have to play unbelievable baseball to get themselves out of selling talks, and nothing that they've shown this season gives anyone the impression that they're capable of going on such a run. As disappointing as that is for this season, they can simply do what they did last season and retool.
As Murray points out, most of the players on Nightengale's list are on expiring or short-term deals. The Mets can continue to revamp their farm system while plotting to win in 2025 and beyond. It sounds as if the Mets do indeed sell, they'll listen on everyone including Pete Alonso, but an Alonso trade is less certain than the other veterans on expiring deals.
MLB Rumors: How realistic are Pete Alonso-Cubs rumors?
Pete Alonso's name has been a prevalent one in trade rumors since the Mets sold off their pieces last season, and for good reason. He's one of, if not the best pure power bat in the league and is under team control through 2024 with no extension in sight.
One team that Alonso has been linked to since the start of these rumors is the Chicago Cubs. That link makes sense. They could use another big bat, Alonso has a 1.226 OPS at Wrigley Field, and they have players that the Mets would want. As for how possible that is, Robert Murray throws a bit of a wrench there.
"Now, with him being on an expiring contract and the Mets being where they're at right now, it wouldn't surprise me if they do indeed listen on Alonso, I think that situation warrants it for sure, I just don't think they'd pull the trigger on this deal unless they're blown away. He's struggled this year, so are they really going to end up getting fair value back for him in return?"
The Mets would be foolish not to listen. If they're selling at the deadline, it'd be foolish to not entertain offers for an expiring player without an extension in place. If they're able to get a crazy return, they'd be foolish not to take it. However, it sounds as if Alonso won't get dealt barring a crazy return, which at this point feels unlikely.
"My guess is that they hold onto him and try and extend him into the offseason," Murray said.
Trading Alonso now might impact their chances of getting him signed long-term. Sure, we saw Aroldis Chapman get traded by the Yankees in the 2016 season and sign with them that offseason, but that's extremely rare. There's a good chance that the Mets trading Alonso will end his tenure in Flushing right there. Barring an incredible return, the Mets won't want to risk that.
The Cubs have the need for Alonso and have the talent necessary to get him, but it feels extremely unlikely based on Murray's reporting that an Alonso trade is unlikely. Perhaps the Cubs can look at a guy like JD Martinez, who feels like a much more realistic target.