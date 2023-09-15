MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Ohtani buzz, Braves throwback jerseys, Cardinals prospect hype
- Cardinals prospect acquired at deadline generating big hype
- Braves could be getting another throwback jersey
- Red Sox landing Ohtani in free agency gaining steam
MLB Rumors: Alex Anthopoulos lightly teases Braves throwback jerseys
Understatement of the century, but things have been going well for the Atlanta Braves this season. They have clinched a playoff spot and just clinched the NL East as well with a win over the rival Phillies. And they are currently 7.5 games ahead of the Dodgers for home-field advantage throughout the NL Postseason.
But if there's any truth to "look good, play good", then the Braves might be getting even better in the near future.
This week, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos appeared on Atlanta radio's 680 The Fan. Amid a myriad of topics involved in that conversation, AA mentioned that he and the front office have discussed bringing the Braves light blue jerseys back as a throwback option for the club "for a long time".
For those who are visual learners, here are the throwback jerseys and what they would look like on Ronald Acuña Jr. thanks to a handy-dandy social media edit.
The original Braves uniforms were introduced first by Ted Turner back in 1980. In 1982, the "A" was made lower-case on the front of these road jerseys for the club. But they essentially went away when the Braves then introduced what we know as the organization's standard jerseys nowadays in 1987.
Nike and MLB have been aggressive in recent years in expanding the jersey repertoires for teams, most notably with the City Connect jerseys, which Atlanta has in throwback style as well. However, getting the baby blues back into the fold would be another terrific homage to the franchise and the city. And if Anthopoulos and the front office have already long been discussing the possibility, it might just be a matter of time before we see them again.