MLB Rumors: Sure sounds like Rhys Hoskins' days with Phillies are numbered
Are Rhys Hoskins days with the Philadelphia Phillies numbered? Dave Dombrowski's comments didn't make it sound like he would be back in 2024.
By Mark Powell
Rhys Hoskins is in the final year of his contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The veteran first baseman missed this season after suffering an ACL tear. While it was initially rumored that he could return for the NLCS, that was quickly shot down by Rob Thomson, who left him off the series roster.
Hoskins return to Philadelphia is no guarantee, though he is a homegrown talent. Dave Dombrowski is not afraid to move on if he can use that money to improve the Phils roster in areas of need. That seems to be the case here, as the president of baseball operations commented on the matter after the Phillies NLCS defeat.
Towards the end of the clip above, Dombrowski discusses the "moving parts" around Hoskins, and details how his situation is different than that of ace Aaron Nola's. Starting pitching is a significant need for Philadelphia, while first base...isn't. Bryce Harper could slide right in at first, as he did when healthy this season. Hoskins is a spare part the Phillies can afford to part ways with.
Will the Phillies let Rhys Hoskins leave in free agency?
FanSided's Cody Williams initially listed Hoskins on his list of Phillies who would not be back next season, and his reasoning sounds familiar:
"Hoskins figures to be a coveted bat this offseason given that there, frankly, aren't a ton of options set to hit the market, at least not at the level that he can provide, particularly with Hoskins' pop. Moreover, with Philadelphia successfully transitioning Bryce Harper to first base, perhaps they're even less willing to commit heavily to Hoskins financially, which make it even more likely he's gone this offseason," Williams wrote.
As talented as Hoskins is, unless he is willing to lower his price tag due to injury, the Phillies can use that money elsewhere to improve the roster. Starting pitching and bullpen help remain bigger needs.