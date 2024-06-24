A Braves trade to make with division rival amid Orlando Arcia's looming issues
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves have bigger fish to fry than the Miami Marlins, who sit in last place in the NL East and are surefire MLB trade deadline sellers. With that in mind, perhaps the Braves should bite, especially with their litany of roster flaws like starting pitcher, outfield and now shortstop.
Orlando Arcia is stable enough, but hasn't really been the same player since his "atta boy, Harper" insult aimed at one of the game's best last postseason. Arcia was thusly humiliated by Harper on the diamond in short order, and the Braves lost the series.
Arcia's been in a slump for quite some time. He was just one for his last 24 entering Sunday's game against the Yankees, and went 1-for-3 in that contest with a run scored. Until Arcia breaks out of his slump, Alex Anthopoulos should consider all options, including highly-rated prospect Nacho Alvarez, who is raking in Gwinnett.
However, if Anthopoulos were to consider an outside source to light a fire under Arcia, who made the NL All-Star team last season, Marlins shortstop Tim Anderson makes a lot of sense.
Should the Braves trade for Tim Anderson as Orlando Arcia insurance?
Anderson's slash line in the month of June is borderline impossible to achieve, as he is hitting .316/.316/.316 with a 31.6 strikeout percentage. Anderson swings a lot, but has a high contact rate and gets on base. If his June numbers are any indication, Anderson is seeing the ball well right now. He can also play second base when called upon if Ozzie Albies needs time off or gets injured.
An extra infielder would help Atlanta in many ways, and provides Brian Snitker with an alternative to Arcia if absolutely necessary. A trade should be cheap, as he's a rental and signed to just a $5 million deal.
Anderson on an expiring deal shouldn't cost much, but Dodd is the kind of plug-and-play pitcher the Marlins should covet. He's cheap, and just 26 years old. Dodd doesn't have a place in the Braves rotation mix, as the majority of their top prospect have jumped him on the organizational depth chart.
He's an asset for the right team, just as Anderson could be for Atlanta.