MLB Rumors: Yamamoto market narrows, Cubs Morel surprise, Red Sox recruiting
- Rafael Devers recruits Martin Maldonado to Red Sox with IG post
- Cubs might keep Christopher Morel instead of trading him
MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto narrows field to seven potential landing spots
Yoshinobu Yamamoto appears to be getting closer to deciding where he will start in MLB career. The New York Mets took the initiative of flying to Japan to meet with the 25-year-old hurler, but according to Will Sammon of The Athletic, seven teams have emerged as "serious suitors." Only five are known at this point.
"The New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and the Mets, plus two more unidentified clubs," writes Sammon, "in no particular order." Not exactly the most shocking list, as virtually every team has been involved in the offseason's biggest free agent pursuits. All five expressed interest in Shohei Ohtani. Some are still in hot pursuit. The Blue Jays and Yankees were titanic on the Juan Soto front, but New York won out.
Yamamoto's age is such a unique factor here, as he's virtually the same age as most American pitching prospects when they crack MLB rotations. A three-time Triple Crown winner in Japan, Yamamoto's résumé is beyond reproach. He went 16-6 in 23 starts last season, posting a 1.21 ERA and 0.884 WHIP with 169 strikeouts in 164.0 innings pitched for the NPB's Orix Buffaloes.
The expectation is that Yamamoto's contract will surpass $200 million guaranteed, with the potential to elevate above a quarter million. Whoever signs Yamamoto will also owe a considerable posting fee to the Buffaloes, potentially in excess of $30 million.
Yamamoto could come to a decision within the week, so keep your eyes and ears peeled.