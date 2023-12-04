MLB Rumors: Yamamoto meetings, Blue Jays terrible trade bait, Brewers close in
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays discussing Alek Manoah as part of Juan Soto talks
The Toronto Blue Jays are the clear frontrunners to land Juan Soto at the moment. Trade talks with the New York Yankees shut down, which means the Jays are the only team presently engaged in serious conversations with the San Diego Padres.
One thing above all else is clear — the Padres are asking for a lot.
Toronto finished last season with 89 wins and a wild card berth, but the Minnesota Twins knocked them out of the playoffs in a two-game sweep. It's clear GM Ross Atkins and the front office are desperate to take the next step. The Blue Jays have also been connected to Shohei Ohtani.
If the Padres are asking for quality MLB players and high-level prospects from Toronto, a return package will be extensive. One potential piece in the deal, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, is Alek Manoah.
You can practically hear the uneasy grumbling in San Diego from here.
Manoah performed well below average in 2023. He posted a -1.1 WAR and went 3-9 on the mound in 19 starts. His ERA ballooned to 5.87 and his 1.740 WHIP doesn't make for appetizing trade bait. In 87.1 innings, Manoah allowed 93 hits, 57 earned runs, and 59 walks with 79 strikeouts.
Of course, Heyman notes Manoah as a potential "change of scenery guy" because just one year prior, in 2022, Manoah finished third in American Leauge Cy Young voting with a 2.24 ERA and a 16-7 record. Last season was plagued with injuries, but there's reason to believe the 25-year-old can get back to All-Star level. It's far too early to jump ship.
He's not great trade bait, but as a throw-in, there's still value to be mined from a starter under team control through 2027. Manoah posted a Pitching Run Value of 36, in the MLB's 100th percentile, in the 2022 season. If he can achieve even a portion of that success in the years to come, he would make a useful addition to a Padres team that needs to replace Blake Snell.