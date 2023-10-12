Did Mookie Betts use MLB Playoff format as excuse for Dodgers defeat?
Did Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts blame his team's loss on the new MLB Playoff format? Well, that's all up to interpretation.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Dodgers season has come to an end. With a 4-2 loss in Game 3 of the NLDS last night to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers were swept and eliminated from the postseason.
There are plenty of reasons why the Dodgers are going home for the winter, and they'll have some work to do in order to prevent this from happening in 2024.
After their season-ending loss, star outfielder and second baseman Mookie Betts was interviewed, and he gave his thoughts on the Dodgers NLDS collapse.
However, one reporter asked him a pressing question, citing that so many of the higher seeds are now eliminated or trailing in their series. Betts' response was a simple one, as he replied, "No comment."
Dodgers star Mookie Betts won't talk about MLB Playoff format
Could this mean that Betts was making an excuse for why the Dodgers are eliminated, and furthermore using the new playoff format as a reason for why the Dodgers lost? There are several things to unpack here.
On one hand, a case could be made that Betts feels as though the format had something to do with the Dodgers playoff exit and that by not answering the question, he was doing damage control and trying to be subtle about his opinion on the matter.
However, on the opposite side of the coin, Betts didn't outright say that the playoff format is the reason why the Dodgers are going home. A strong case could be made that Betts is choosing not to make any excuses, while also citing that in his mind the playoff format is not an issue.
Perhaps Betts could be saying that it doesn't matter what the playoff format is, but rather the fact that the Dodgers fell short. He and Freddie Freeman were a combined 1-for-21 in the Dodgers three losses to the Diamondbacks this postseason.
So, while some may see this as Betts making an excuse, the counter argument would be that Betts doesn't believe the postseason format had anything to do with the Dodgers being eliminated.
Again, Betts does not outright say that the playoff format is an issue. But this is all up to interpretation.