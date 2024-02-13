NBA All-Star Game ticket prices: How much money does it cost to attend?
Tickets for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Indiana are fetching a high price on the market ahead of this year's competition.
By Kinnu Singh
The NFL made headlines for its record Super Bowl ticket prices this year, but tickets to its Pro Bowl events were a fraction of the cost. While the NFL has recently made changes to the often-criticized Pro Bowl, the NBA All-Star Weekend, the star-studded NBA skills weekend taking place from Feb. 16-18, has been a beloved tradition.
Even though the NFL and NBA share the same concept — a competitive weekend featuring the league's star players — the NBA's version is the one that has uniquely developed into a cultural event on the sports calendar. The constellation of media, celebrities and sports stars makes All-Star Weekend an enviable event to attend, which is why there's heightened interest in general fan access to All-Star events.
How much does it cost to attend the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?
The NBA has acknowledged the difficulty of securing individual tickets for NBA All-Star events, so the league's solution has been to offer several different experience packages at varying price points.
This year, the NBA is offering a Draftee package for the NBA All-Star Game, which includes a ticket to the game, two fan activations, and a one-month subscription to NBA League Pass for $1,599.
But as with any sporting event, experience packages are always offered at a premium price. There are cheaper ways to attend the game without the additional perks by searching for tickets on ticket-selling platforms. Searching around on these sites offers NBA All-Star Game access at a significantly lower price. According to the New York Post, the lowest available ticket price for the game was $500 before taxes and fees. For fans who want closer proximity to the court, lower-level seats start at $1246 before fees.
Ticket prices for the All-Star Game appear to fluctuate each season. In 2023, the NBA conveniently shared the price ranges for different ticket packages. For $700 or less, fans could choose to attend the NBA Rising Stars game, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, or the NBA All-Star Practice. However, the Sophomore package, which cost $2000 or less, allowed fans to attend either the NBA All-Star Saturday night festivities or the NBA All-Star game. This package also included two additional perks: a Lunch With A Legend experience and access to the Saturday Night After Show.
While the NBA appears to consistently offer All-Star Game access for over $1,000, that's not the only way to watch the game. Fans can search around online for better prices to the event — or, they can watch the game from the comfort of home for even cheaper.