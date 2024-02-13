Fansided

NBA All-Star Game ticket prices: How much money does it cost to attend?

Tickets for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Indiana are fetching a high price on the market ahead of this year's competition.

By Kinnu Singh

2023 NBA All Star Game
2023 NBA All Star Game / Tim Nwachukwu/GettyImages
The NFL made headlines for its record Super Bowl ticket prices this year, but tickets to its Pro Bowl events were a fraction of the cost. While the NFL has recently made changes to the often-criticized Pro Bowl, the NBA All-Star Weekend, the star-studded NBA skills weekend taking place from Feb. 16-18, has been a beloved tradition.

Even though the NFL and NBA share the same concept — a competitive weekend featuring the league's star players — the NBA's version is the one that has uniquely developed into a cultural event on the sports calendar. The constellation of media, celebrities and sports stars makes All-Star Weekend an enviable event to attend, which is why there's heightened interest in general fan access to All-Star events.

How much does it cost to attend the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA has acknowledged the difficulty of securing individual tickets for NBA All-Star events, so the league's solution has been to offer several different experience packages at varying price points.

This year, the NBA is offering a Draftee package for the NBA All-Star Game, which includes a ticket to the game, two fan activations, and a one-month subscription to NBA League Pass for $1,599.

But as with any sporting event, experience packages are always offered at a premium price. There are cheaper ways to attend the game without the additional perks by searching for tickets on ticket-selling platforms. Searching around on these sites offers NBA All-Star Game access at a significantly lower price. According to the New York Post, the lowest available ticket price for the game was $500 before taxes and fees. For fans who want closer proximity to the court, lower-level seats start at $1246 before fees.

Ticket prices for the All-Star Game appear to fluctuate each season. In 2023, the NBA conveniently shared the price ranges for different ticket packages. For $700 or less, fans could choose to attend the NBA Rising Stars game, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, or the NBA All-Star Practice. However, the Sophomore package, which cost $2000 or less, allowed fans to attend either the NBA All-Star Saturday night festivities or the NBA All-Star game. This package also included two additional perks: a Lunch With A Legend experience and access to the Saturday Night After Show.

While the NBA appears to consistently offer All-Star Game access for over $1,000, that's not the only way to watch the game. Fans can search around online for better prices to the event — or, they can watch the game from the comfort of home for even cheaper.

