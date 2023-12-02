NBA Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in Sixth Man of the Year race
The NBA Sixth Man of the Year race continues to evolve. Here's who is leading the pack after one month of basketball.
Can you win Sixth Man of the Year on the league's most depressing team?
Alex Caruso is a strong case study. The Chicago Bulls are 6-14, marred in trade rumors and unfulfilled promise. The vibes around the team are not great. Zach LaVine is openly disgruntled, but nobody wants to trade for him. DeMar DeRozan is probably out the door soon, too. And then there's Caruso — possibly the most coveted trade asset on Chicago's roster when factoring in salary cap implications.
True to his standard form, Caruso has been an absolute world-beater on the defensive end. He's one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He averages 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.1 minutes, but it goes far beyond the basic counting stats. Caruso is a menace at the point of attack, capable of gliding over screens and mirroring the league's twitchiest ball-handlers stride for stride. His versatility gets underrated, too. He's only 6-foot-5, but Caruso plays with a brute physicality that allows him to effectively defend players several inches taller. He averages 3.3 deflections per game, tied for sixth in the NBA.
Caruso is a legitimate All-Defense candidate as a bench guard. That alone should make him a serious contender in this category, whether he sticks in Chicago or gets traded into a similar role with a better team. But, it's not only defense with Caruso. He's a legitimately positive presence on offense too.
The basic stats don't pop at first glance — 9.8 points, 3.4 rebouds, 2.4 assists on .537/.475/.778 splits — but Caruso is an efficient spot-up shooter and a highly intelligent connector. He makes quick decisions in the flow of the offense, with the burst to beat closeouts and get downhill, as well as the playmaking instincts to locate open teammates on the move. He doesn't self-create or launch 3s at the highest volume, but he's a team player who consistently makes the right play.
Chicago isn't winning games, but Caruso is a winner. Don't get it twisted.