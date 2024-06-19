NBA Draft Rumors: Hawks-Spurs trade framework, Kentucky guard surging, Nuggets promise
- Hawks-Spurs could make headlines with crazy trade
- A former Kentucky star is rising on draft boards
- Nuggets have likely made a promise to a prospect
The basketball world is only seven days away from the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft and the league is buzzing with tons of rumors. Will there be trades, which teams are trading up or down, which prospects are rising or falling, and so much more will get the final answers in a week. But for now, here's the latest draft buzz from around the league.
NBA Draft rumors: Hawks-Spurs have trade framework in place
The Atlanta Hawks could be looking to rebuild this offseason or the next, which is why the franchise has possibly discussed a blockbuster trade with the San Antonio Spurs. According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN ($), a trade with the Hawks and Spurs swapping the No. 1 and 4 picks could include Atlanta's 2025 first-round pick that was sent to San Antonio in the Dejounte Murray deal going back to the Hawks.
The Hawks currently owe their 2025, 2026 (swap), and 2027 first-round picks to the Spurs by way of that trade and could end up getting one of those back in return for moving three selections down in the draft.
It's been two weird years in Atlanta with Murray and Trae Young at the forefront. Over the past two seasons, the Hawks have been unable to get out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Meanwhile, the organization has also flip-flopped on paying the luxury tax during what was supposed to be their rise to the top of the Eastern Conference.
Atlanta may decide to move either of the two guards -- if not a longshot that both are traded away -- especially with Young having expressed some discontent at times. More importantly, his ability to be a top option for a contender has been called into question. With this reported trade framework, though, perhaps something can start anew with the Hawks. Honestly, they might need it.
NBA Draft rumors: Reed Sheppard soaring up draft boards
The Kentucky stars who entered the NBA Draft have been a big storyline to follow. But one of the former Wildcats is quickly shooting up draft boards a week before the proceedings: guard Reed Sheppard.
According to Jeremy Woo of ESPN ($), Sheppard has emerged as the likely "first guard off the board" in the 2024 NBA Draft. Per the reports, the Kentucky star's "shooting ability, intangibles and room for growth as a playmaker" have led to his ascension among draft evaluators.
Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 53.6% shooting while hitting an absurd 52.1% of his 3-point attempts in his lone season at Kentucky. He showed a lot of promise in college and has spark plug potential as a pure scorer at the pro level. But obviously, the league believes he could offer even more than that.
While the Detroit Pistons sit at the fifth overall pick, they could be a perfect fit for Sheppard. Detroit direly needs NBA-level scoring and star-power to pull up out of the league's cellar. Beyond the Pistons, the Houston Rockets (a team suggested by Woo) make sense as they also need a creator on offense.
Given that the Spurs, should they stay at No. 4, could be another fit, it's becoming clear that Reed Sheppard isn't making it out of the Top 5 in the draft.
NBA Draft rumors: Nuggets made promise to DaRon Holmes II?
Just like they did in last year's draft, the Denver Nuggets have made a promise to a prospect.
According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN ($), Dayton prospect DaRon Holmes II has canceled several workouts already and all signs point toward Denver being the reason why. Again, this is very much in line with what the Nuggets did prior to last year's draft with eventual 32nd-overall pick Jalen Pickett.
This time around, the Nuggets have the 28th overall pick and could use help from their bench as the roster tries to keep Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a long-term deal in free agency.
Holmes averaged 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on 54.4% shooting in his third year at Dayton. The junior is projected to be a classic big man who can adapt well enough to the new 3-point-centric NBA game. Holmes may not be a top starter anytime soon but the big can be a usable reserve for any franchise since he can likely be a respectful 3-point shooter after hitting more than 38% of his attempts in college this past season.
If the Nuggets want to get back to the mountain top they reached in 2023, the front office needs to retool their bench. Drafting Holmes with their 28th overall pick could be a step towards doing that.