2024 NBA Mock Draft: What every team should do
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner. The scuttlebutt has proliferated all corners of the NBA fandom, with prospects engaging in individual and team workouts, and fans left to put together the pieces of a complex puzzle and figure out what their team might do.
This is the time of year where educated guessing and determined manifestation are en vogue. We have done our share of predicting here at FanSided, but for this mock draft, the focus turns to what teams should do. We are ignoring intel, throwing probability to the wind. Let's put on our GM hat — 30 GM hats, actually — and determine the best course of action for every team.
Drafting is about finding the right balance between talent, upside, and team fit. We can talk about "drafting in a vacuum," but the truth is, all prospect success is tied as much to situation as it is to the individual. A great talent can be stymied by a cruddy situation, just as a great situation can elevate and cultivate talent to unexpected heights.
We start, of course, with the Atlanta Hawks on the clock at No. 1...
2024 NBA Mock Draft 1-5 (ATL, WAS, HOU, SAS, DET)
There are reports of Ron Holland potentially falling out of the lottery. It boggles the mind. He is the best prospect on the board — a classic two-way wing with shot creation upside and a sterling defensive reputation. It's difficult to comprehend the reason for a potential slide from Holland. Some of his efficiency metrics are unbecoming, sure, but he was asked to carry the primary burden for a completely incoherent G League Ignite roster. The program dissolved as soon as Holland's season ended. In a better situation, it's easy to picture how Holland's skill set might bear more fruit.
As such, the Hawks swerve and take the B.P.A. at No. 1 — and add a great positional fit, too. With DeAndre Hunter on the trade block and A.J. Griffin's development hitting a snag, the Hawks need an elite wing to elevate the roster around Trae Young. Maybe Holland never quite gets to the elite level, but his rim pressure and defensive versatility would be welcome additions to the Hawks' offensive cocktail. Holland gradually diversified his ball-handling as the season progressed, showing flashes of live-dribble passing to complement his relentless downhill attacks. If the 3s start falling, not much will hold Holland back. Young is an empowering presence to start his career with.
Read our full Ron Holland scouting report here.
The Wizards need to address the defense at some point, so 7-footers Alex Sarr and Donovan Clingan deserve consideration. In the end, however, Nikola Topic is the best pick. He gives Washington a legitimate initiator to build its offense around, ideally elevating the Wizards' impressive collection of complementary wings.
Topic needs to prove his mettle on the defensive end. He also needs to boost his 3-point numbers, while his limited length is a popular concern (6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-5.5 wingspan) and he's currently dealing with a partially torn ACL. Despite the laundry list of potential turnoffs, however, Topic presents one of the highest ceilings in the draft. He's a prolific slasher, always shaking defenders with gear shifts before slamming the gas pedal and attacking the rim. Topic has excellent positional size and feather-soft touch. His creativity as a finisher is unmatched in the lottery conversation. He is also the best pick-and-roll operator available, providing Washington with a much-needed offensive foundation.
Read our full Nikola Topic scouting report here.
The Rockets are looking for immediate help. Ime Udoka has his team right on the precipce of postseason contention, with Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green both making substantial leaps by the end of last season. Factoring in the forthcoming leaps from Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore — not to mention sustained growth from Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason — and this Rockets team is going to be quite good. And deep. Very deep.
As such, Houston can justify a number of approaches to this pick. An upside swing. A niche fit. Or, the highest floor. That is how we arrive at Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, who shot 52.1 percent from deep as a freshman. There are concerns about his slight frame and lack of on-ball experience, but Sheppard is a deadly marksman who processes the game quickly and elevates those in his orbit with timely passes, screens, and off-ball movement. He has the quickness to beat closeouts and score from the teeth of the defense. If Sheppard can increase the volume on his pull-up shooting and take a more hands-on approach in pick-and-roll actions, well, there's legitimate untapped upside. He should learn a lot from Fred VanVleet.
Read our full Reed Sheppard scouting report here.
Isaiah Collier is another top-ranked prospect falling out of the lottery in some mocks. That should not happen. He improved drastically over the course of his freshman campaign at USC, curtailing his turnover numbers and coming into his own as a playmaker. He wasn't helped by the poor team around him, but Collier still showed more than enough to command top-five consideration. For a Spurs team in need of guard help — ideally a lead creator who can pressure the rim and feed Victor Wembanyama easy looks — Collier is a rather obvious pick.
He needs to improve his consistency from 3-point range, but Collier is a nutty athlete who should have little problem penetrating the defense and creating advantages with his unique blend of speed and strength. Equipped with a tank-like frame, Collier has the agility to dance around rim protectors for finesse finishes or the strength to plow straight through their chest. Collier should earn a healthy dose of free throw attempts as a result. His live-dribble passing is tantalizing, and it's not hard to envision Collier and Wembanyama developing quick chemistry in two-man actions. Any defensive concerns with Collier are softened by Wemby's all-consuming presence in the paint.
Read our full Isaiah Collier scouting report here.
The Pistons need shooters, stat. Rob Dillingham comes as arguably the best marksman in the draft when accounting for volume, shot diversity, and efficiency. He nailed 44.4 percent of his 3s as a freshman, equally comfortable running off screens or shooting from standstill. He's also the best ball-handler on the board, capable of generating looks from scratch with jitterbug side-steps and step-backs, constantly shifting gears and jerking his defenders out of position.
Detroit already has considerable resources invested in the backcourt, but Dillingham's adaptable skill set should offset fit concerns. Cade Cunningham is 6-foot-7 and primarily guards wings, and Jaden Ivey has elite length for his position, too. The primary concern with Dillingham is his slight 6-foot-2 frame, but the Pistons can surround him with plenty of size and athleticism. Ideally, the team defense evolves into a cohesive, disruptive force over time. Dillingham is going to be picked on by NBA ball-handlers — it's inevitable — but he fights like hell at the point of attack. His struggles are never effort-related.
Read our full Rob Dillingham scouting report here.
2024 NBA Mock Draft 6-10 (CHA, POR, SAS, MEM, UTA)
Alex Sarr slides a bit relative to consensus here, largely due to team context. Beyond Atlanta and Washington, the top-five teams don't really need frontcourt help. Charlotte, however, leaps at the upside Sarr provides. Blessed with truly unique movement ability for a 7-footer, Sarr has All-Defense upside tied to his switchability and scheme versatility. He's equally comfortable guarding a ball-handler in space or anchoring the paint as a shot-blocker. Deployed next to Mark Williams in the Hornets frontcourt, Sarr can at long last provide the Hornets with a viable defensive backbone.
He needs to get stronger and polish his offensive skill set, but Sarr's upside is a two-way street. He's comfortable shooting pick-and-pop 3s or fluidly attacking downhill. His at-rim scoring numbers are a bit worrisome for a 7-footer, but Sarr's vertical athleticism should make him a useful lob threat for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. As he adds muscle, there's real opportunity for him to target mismatches in the post. Some of Sarr's brightest flashes are turnaround and pull-up jumpers around the free throw line.
Read our full Alex Sarr scouting report here.
Donovan Clingan won't fall further than this on draft night, and he probably shouldn't. The Blazers need a proper defensive anchor in the middle. Deandre Ayton is a tantilizing talent, but the results are too infrequent to fully invest. He doesn't commit to the small stuff — screens, cuts, lobs — the same way Clingan does. For a team built around a collection of explosive playmakers in the backcourt, that stuff is essential. Clingan is going to generate open driving lanes and clean 3s with his broad stance as a screener. He's going to cut hard to the basket and operate with force in the paint.
The defense is the real selling point, of course. Clingan is 7-foot-3 with a 9-foot-7 standing reach, offering similar measurements to Rudy Gobert. He's a sharp rim protector with enough mobility to hold up in today's pace-and-space league. The Blazers' backcourt can struggle to generate stops, so Clingan's ability to clean up messes and deter dribble penetration is of immense value.
Read our full Donovan Clingan scouting report here.
The Spurs could use another high-level wing to tie the roster together. Matas Buzelis' skill set is one-size-fits-all — there aren't too many places where he wouldn't fit. The talented 19-year-old has expressed an openness to fulfilling whatever role is asked of him. He's an impressive slasher and connective playmaker at 6-foot-10, but Buzelis can also spot up behind the 3-point line, hang out in the dunker's spot, and operate as a screen-setter. The potential uses are vast.
He needs to tigthen his handle and trim down turnovers, but playing with NBA spacing and complementary talent should help Buzelis' ball security. He's a slippery downhill driver with a deep bag of tricks for finishing around the basket. His 3-point numbers weren't great with the Ignite, but Buzelis displays soft touch around the basket and he has a knack for contested mid-range jumpers. There should be optimism in the 3s falling, eventually. His defensive playmaking as a switchable wing and help-side rim protector should mesh nicely with Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt.
Read our full Matas Buzelis scouting report here.
It took me a while to come around on Zach Edey. It was the same for a lot of draft folks. There's just a certain undeniable quality to what Edey accomplished this season. He's one of the most dominant college basketball players ever. That doesn't always translate to the next level, but concerns about Edey's conditioning were put to bed when he played entire NCAA Tournament games — almost or all 40 minutes — as the focal point on the opposing game plan. The Boilermakers threatened to run Edey into the ground and he responded with a singular two-way showcase.
He's almost 7-foot-5 in shoes with a 7-foot-11 wingspan. He is going to be the most physically imposing big man in the NBA from day one. Edey is more than a giant obstacle in the paint, too. He's a skilled at-rim finisher with touch out to the free throw line. He's going to set monster screens, dominate mismatches in the post, and inhale rebounds. Memphis needs a Steven Adams replacement — the sort of skilled, bruising presence who can unlock Jaren Jackson Jr. as a roamer defensively and free up Ja Morant on offense. Edey fits the bill, and he should be ready to contribute from day one.
Read our full Zach Edey scouting report here.
The Jazz can go a few different directions here, but backcourt reinforcements is probably the ideal route. Keyonte George and Collin Sexton are both talented and productive, but Utah would benefit from an elite shooter and connective playmaker who can bridge gaps and tie the offense together. Look no further than Jared McCain, one of the great "intangible" prospects in this draft. He's an unselfish, high-I.Q. guard who should fit into a variety of roles.
There are concerns about McCain's lack of size and athleticism at 6-foot-3, but he's a flat-out elite shooter. That alone provides a high floor, not to mention his feel for creating out of pick-and-rolls and slicing apart rotating defenses. McCain doesn't turn the corner quickly, but he's strong and crafty with his handle. Despite being an exclusively below-the-rim finisher, McCain was exceedingly efficient around the paint at Duke. There is some real upside tied to his feel, touch, and creativity. He should pair nicely with the Jazz's egalitarian offense.
Read our full Jared McCain scouting report here.
2024 NBA Mock Draft 11-15 (CHI, OKC, SAC, POR, MIA)
Stephon Castle's pre-draft process has been a bit confusing. He's reportedly side-stepping workouts with teams that have established point guards, preferring to establish himself as a lead playmaker at the next level. It's a nice thought, but the 6-foot-6 UConn phenom profiles much better as a classic combo guard who can transition between different roles depending on team need. He's a tremendous short roll playmaker, an attentive cutter, and he thrives attacking off the catch. Why put himself in a box?
Castle has enough ball-handling craft and passing vision to develop into a lead playmaker down the line, although his limited burst and subpar shooting are concerns. Castle doesn't present much of a scoring threat outside the paint yet. He would benefit from joining a Chicago team that ought to have multiple playmakers to share the burden and set the table. Castle operating as a connector next to Coby White and DeMar DeRozan feels right. He would also create some glorious defensive havoc next to Alex Caruso.
Read our full Stephon Castle scouting report here.
OKC keeps it in the family and selects Cody Williams, the younger brother of Jalen Williams. There's a case to be made for going with a bruising 7-footer or a better rebounder, but Williams fits the Thunder's M.O. quite well. Not every weakness needs to be addressed on draft night. OKC can bolster its rebounding and add physicality in free agency. This is a great setup for Williams, who can develop slowly and grow over time into an essential cog for the West's No. 1 seed.
He needs time to fill out his frame and expand on his skill set, but Williams was highly productive as a freshman despite the rough edges of his game. At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, he has prototypical physical tools on the wing. He displays tremendous finishing touch at the rim and he hits enough spot-up 3s to warrant confidence in the jumper long term — especially with OKC's stellar player development track record. Williams is a versatile wing with dribble, pass, shoot equity. That is what the Thunder tend to prioritize. That strategy has worked so far.
Read our full Cody Williams scouting report here.
The Kings are built around two very different stars in Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. The synergy between those stars is excellent, but Sacramento needs to upgrade the supporting cast to take the next step. Another high-level defender and shooter on the wing would be ideal. Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher fits the bill. He won't fall this far on draft night, of course, but concerns I have about Risacher as a potential No. 1 pick don't really apply to Sacramento in the No. 13 spot.
It's hard to deny the inherent appeal of a mobile 6-foot-10 wing who profiles as an above-average shooter and defender. Risacher's shot went cold at times this season, but he's comfortable spotting up from long range and taking 3s under duress. He needs to score more efficiently inside the arc, but there are enough examples of Risacher beating closeouts and whipping high-level passes to believe in upside beyond his 3-and-D trappings. For Sacramento, however, the relative certainty of Risacher's defensive range is the main appeal. He can switch screens, contain the point of attack, and create chaos with his length. He's a plug-and-play option for a team ready to contend in the West.
Read our full Zaccharie Risacher scouting report here.
Tristan da Silva is one of the more solid role player bets in the draft. He's not flawless — he's a poor positional rebounder and a limited athlete — but generally, 6-foot-10 wings who can splash 3s and pass at a high level stick around. Not only does da Silva look smooth on spot-up jumpers, but he's great at beating closeouts, poking around the teeth of the defense, and rifling skip passes to the open shooter or lobs to the rim-running big. He can run pick-and-rolls, too. He doesn't quality as a primary initator, but da Silva is endlessly clever and constantly probing.
He's the ultimate modern role player in a sense. Just look at the Celtics' success. Teams need players who pose a real ball-handling and playmaking threat at every position. One-note shooters don't cut it anymore. Da Silva has the coordination and skill to slash to the rim, pass open teammates, and take advantage of the occasional mismatch. Throw in versatile defense on the wing, and he's great value for a young Portland team in need of connective tissue.
The sort of outcome that emboldens the Heat fanbase and aggravates all opponents. Miami is still a team nobody likes to play. Erik Speolstra is great at maximizing individual skill sets and squeezing the most out of the collective. He made Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s rather niche talents as a post-up scoring wing pop out of the gate. Carter is limited as a pull-up shooter and playmaker at 6-foot-3, but he's a hellacious defender with enough spot-up shooting and at-rim finishing equity to develop into the ideal connective-tissue guard.
Carter plays harder than your average joe on the perimeter. He commits to getting stops and crashes the glass with reckless abandon. He very much fits the whole 'Heat Culture' thing they've got going on down in Miami. As for the offense, Carter is at his best next to another ball-handler or two — such as Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, or Jaime Jaquez. He's an attentive cutter, a creative finisher, a bursty driver, and at times a creative passer. He won't handle primary point guard duties, but Miami doesn't need him too. Carter checks a ton of boxes and he's ready to help a winner next season.
Read our full Devin Carter scouting report here.
2024 NBA Mock Draft 16-20 (PHI, LAL, ORL, TOR, CLE)
The Sixers essentially kill two birds with one stone. Kyle Filipowski is a potential solution to Philadelphia's ongoing backup center woes — a legitimate rim protector with the mobility to defend in space, the physicality to crash the glass, and a diverse offensive skill set. He can also give the Sixers depth around Embiid, offering enough 3-point shooting and connective passing to share the court with Philadelphia's MVP candidate. Flip has concerns tied to his negative wingspan and inconsistent shooting numbers, but 7-footers with his athleticism, ball-handling chops, and playmaking I.Q. are not common. He's a great pickup for the Sixers.
Read our full Kyle Filipowski scouting report here.
The Lakers add day-one help in Tennessee senior Dalton Knecht, a five-year grad transfer who dominated college basketball in his final go-around. There was skepticism about the former JuCo star's ability to scale up to SEC competition, but he silenced those doubts rather quickly. The Lakers get an elite movement shooter with legitimate athleticism and slashing ability on the wing. Defense is a concern, as is Knecht's advanced age at 23, but the Lakers need to focus on the here and now as LeBron finishes up a historic career. Knecht's offensive floor is extremely high.
Read our full Dalton Knecht scouting report here.
Bub Carrington is one of the youngest players on the board and he addresses an immediate need for Orlando. The Magic aren't short on guards, but the Magic are short on guards who can adequately shoot, handle, and defend at the same time. Markelle Fultz still gets scared from 3-point range, Jalen Suggs is more connector than initiator, and Cole Anthony is a classic sixth-man bucket. Carrington gives Orlando a legitimate all-around point guard, comfortable bombing away from deep, creating out of pick-and-rolls, and even defending a couple positions at 6-foot-4. Carrington needs to bulk up and stop being so reliant on jumpers — his rim scoring numbers are troubling — but the framework and room for growth is there.
Toronto loves to swing for upside, and that's exactly what Pacome Dadiet offers on the wing. He's not the most complete prospect available, but he's a bulky 6-foot-8 wing who can create off the dribble, defend a few positions, and score proficiently at all three levels. He needs to clean up his decision-making and add some polish, but Dadiet's ball-handling tempo and off-the-dribble shooting is wildly impressive for a player his size. Factor in promising instincts as a cutter and a solid frame to grow into, and he's a solid gamble for a rebuilding Raptors squad.
Read our full Pacome Dadiet scouting report here.
This feels like an appropriate swing for the Cavs' front office. Kyshawn George occupied a niche role for Miami as a freshman, but he still showed more than enough to convince NBA scouts. At 6-foot-8, he's an active defender, a 40 percent 3-point shooter, and a legitimate pick-and-roll ball-handler. George needs to improve his burst to really unlock his self-creation upside, but 3-and-D wings who can put the ball on the floor and playmake in a pinch are all the rage. George adheres to all the ideal standards of a modern NBA role player, and he addresses Cleveland's need for viable wing depth. He shouldn't have too much put on his plate as a rookie, but the Cavs can bring him along slowly with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland setting the table.
The limited demand for true 7-footers around the league could cause Kel'el Ware to fall a bit further than he should. This is the ideal outcome for New Orleans, replacing the outgoing Jonas Valanciunas with another floor-stretching five. Ware is a major athlete, capable of scraping the sky as a shot blocker and offering a vast catch radius on finishes at the rim. There are lingering concerns about motor and discipline, but when he's locked in, Ware is a dominant rim protector and a legitimate pick-and-pop weapon. That is precisely what the Pelicans need with Zion Williamson running the show.
The Suns need to add a viable defensive center. Yves Missi is young, and there is uncertainty about his ability to contribute right out of the gate. Still, he should be Phoenix's pick here. Missi is off the charts athletically, weaponizing elite lateral mobility and a 7-foot-2 wingspan to wall off the paint, guard switches, and eviscerate shot attempts from the weak side. He has the strength to handle physical matchups in the post and the quickness to defend in space against more up-tempo opponents. Missi has a very clear path to postseason-level defense, and he's enough of a play-finisher to stick offensively. He doesn't shoot a lick, but Missi shows impressive coordination on straight-lines and acrobatic rim finishes.
The Bucks need to start thinking about a future without Brook Lopez. He's 36 years old and bulky 7-footers can only maintain their foot speed for so long. DaRon Holmes provides immediate relief in the frontcourt. He can learn quickly at Lopez's heels, having dominated college offenses for three years at Dayton. With the mobility to defend in space and the timing to expertley execute drop coverage, Holmes should be able to overcome a slightly undersized 6-foot-10 frame. The offensive value is equally intriguing. Holmes shot over 40 percent from deep as a junior and he constantly involved in two-man actions on the perimeter. He can straight-line drive, punish mismatches in the post, or catch lobs. His skill set is impressively broad.
Terrence Shannon will begin his NBA career at 24 years old, but the talent oozes off the screen and the Knicks are in the market for experienced, league-ready prospects. Shannon was one of the most electric shot-makers in college basketball last season. He's a dynamic athlete, equipped with an explosive first step and the strength to absorb contact on finishes at the rim. Shannon is a relentless attacker, never afraid to venture into traffic in search of the slightest scoring angle. He generally finds it. Shannon also happens to defend at a high level when he's locked in — something Thibs ought to bring out of him early on.
The Knicks could be in the market for an Isaiah Hartenstein replacement this summer. Jonathan Mogbo looks exceedingly different on paper — listed 6-foot-6 in shoes and 217 pounds — but the Knicks should fall head over heels in love. Mogbo is a voracious defender who checks a ton of boxes elsewhere. His height is offset by a gaping 7-foot-2 wingspan. Mogbo finished near the top of college basketball in dunks last season and he's a persistent presence on the glass. He won't shoot 3s, but he's comfortable handling on straight-line drives and spraying passes out of the short roll. He can grow into the Hartenstein role quite well, actually, and he shouldn't take too long to carve out his NBA path.
Tidjane Salaun is one of the more difficult evaluations in the first-round conversation. He comes from a very good French league and the physical tools are undeniable, but his limited efficiency and rudimentary skill set make it hard to fully invest. The Wizards can afford to take the patient approach, betting on Salaun's 6-foot-9 frame, vertical pop, and relentless motor. He has an appetite for defensive playmaking and some of the above-the-break 3s are really impressive. If Salaun can harness ball-handling control and become more potent as a driver, the Wizards are cooking with gasoline. He needs time and effort on the developmental front, and he will receive that in Washington.
There are valid qualms with Tyler Kolek as a prospect. The track record for small, older guards is not great and he's a limited athlete by NBA standards. At the end of the day, though, Kolek is a gamer. He competes his ass off, he's one of the smartest players in the draft, and his skill set should fit hand-in-glove wherever he ends up. A sly driver who loves poking around the teeth of the defense and whipping live-dribble passes in every direction, Kolek plays an exceedingly team-friendly brand of basketball. He's also an elite spot-up shooter, which should allow him to occupy the floor with other "point guards." Minnesota needs their Mike Conley successor. Kolek is the obvious fit.
Ajay Mitchell was highly productive for an underwhelming mid-major program, which can be tough for NBA evaluators. The skill level is evident, however, and the Nuggets need better guard depth with Reggie Jackson primed for free agency. Jamal Murray's injuries absolutely killed the Nuggets in the postseason. Mitchell is a crafty slasher with tremendous feel operating out of the pick-and-roll. He needs to up his 3-point numbers, but the strength, ball-handling creativity, and touch on floaters and in-between shots is a potent mixture — and one worth a first-round investment from the arguable 2025 title favorites.
The Jazz invest in Serbian standout Nikola Djurisic, who lit defenses on fire in the final months of the season with Mega Basket. Playing for one of Europe's strongest NBA talent pipelines, it was only a matter of time until scouts fell for Djurisic. There is simply too much appeal rooted in his archetpye. The way of modern basketball is finding wings who can dribble, pass, shoot, and defend. Djurisic checks every box to varying degrees. He's a talented iso scorer with enough passing flair and shooting touch to proceed optimistically. He has the tools to defend multiple positions at a high level, too, assuming he puts forth the effort.
The Celtics add quick 3-and-D help with Baylor freshman Ja'Kobe Walter, who entered the season as a projected top-10 pick. There are concerns about Walter's lack of efficiency around the rim, but he's a legitimate movement shooter who is going to stress defenses with his shot-making on the perimeter. Walter can fly around screens and stop on a dime. He can also uncork a vicious side-step or step-back, needing very little room to get his shot off effectively. Walter doesn't create much off the dribble, but he's a strong straight-line driver. One would imagine the at-rim finishing comes naturally down the line. He also deploys a 6-foot-10 wingspan that comes in handy on the defensive end.