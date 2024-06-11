2024 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks' new No. 1 favorite, Zach Edey top 10
We are a little more than three weeks away from the 2024 NBA Draft. The college withdrawal deadline has passed, which means we have a fairly solid pool of available prospects to work with. Individual and group workouts are in full swing as teams sift through the eligible names and decide which prospects to stake their future on.
Odds are you've already heard about the perceived weakness of the 2024 draft. There isn't a clear superstar talent available at the top, much less multiple future stars. Even the names floating around Atlanta in the No. 1 spot are plagued by severe weaknesses and legitimate uncertainty. It's best to temper expectations for your favorite team ahead of time.
That said, there are still quality players available and plenty of hidden gems to unearth. Many have compared this draft to 2013, when Anthony Bennett was selected No. 1 overall by Cleveland. That weak class, shrouded in uncertainty and doubt, produced Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, and Victor Oladipo — all multiple-time All-Stars and two future Hall of Famers.
Projections for all 58 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft...
2024 NBA Mock Draft 1-5 (ATL, WAS, HOU, SAS, DET)
Zaccharie Risacher's red-hot postseason for Bourg-en-Bresse in France put him squarely in the No.1 mix. The Hawks are expected to consider other options, such as 7-footers Alex Sarr and Donovan Clingan, but Risacher appears to have the momentum right now. He's the No. 11 prospect here at FanSided, but that speaks more to the parity in this year's draft than anything else.
It's not hard to understand the logic behind Risacher as a potential top pick. This is a weak draft, so there's good reason to invest in the productive 6-foot-10 wing with sharp defensive chops and a bankable 3-point shot. He might not have the same ceiling as others available in this range, but Risacher occupies a coveted archetype and has room to grow if he can tighten his handle and create advantages attacking downhill.
Read our full Zaccharie Risacher scouting report here.
Expectation is that Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher will be No. 1 and No. 2, in some order. There is potential for a spoiler, but the Wizards bet on Sarr's upside as a defensive anchor and potentially multi-faceted offensive weapon. Washington's defense has been a disasterclass for multiple years now and the Daniel Gafford trade did them no favors. Sarr can serve as the foundation of the Wizards' scheme for the next decade, ideally.
There aren't too many 7-footers who move as well as Sarr. It's special to behold. He can flip his hips and stick with ball-handlers on the perimeter, or he can hover around the paint and operate as a rangy drop coverage big. The Wizards can fit Sarr into virtually any personnel group as a result. He also hits 3s, beats closeouts with his handle, and flashes the occasional pull-up jumper on offense. Sarr needs to get more physical and efficient around the basket, but his skill level and athleticism is tantalizing. He could have the highest ceiling in the draft.
Read our full Alex Sarr scouting report here.
Reed Sheppard is widely perceived as the frontrunner in analytical front offices, not to mention teams in need of day-one contributions. Houston is right on the precipice of postseason contention, with a deep roster full of future stars. Reed Sheppard has undeniable limitations as a 6-foot-3 guard with short arms, limited burst, and poor lateral quickness. But, he's also an all-time great shooting prospect who processes the game at a high level and influences winning across the board.
Sheppard came off the bench at Kentucky, but he was John Calipari's best player by a country mile. He was a constant pest in passing lanes defensively. On offense, he shot 52.1 percent from long range while flashing upside as a slasher and connective playmaker. If Sheppard can pump up his volume as a pull-up shooter and pick-and-roll ball-handler, there could be some underrated star upside, too. We tend to collectively underrate feel as an indicator of star potential, and Sheppard's feel for the game is elite.
Read our full Reed Sheppard scouting report here.
The Spurs are said to be fans of Stephon Castle, who won over scouts with a productive NCAA Tournament run for the back-to-back champs at UConn. Castle was the only freshman getting significant run for the Huskies and he did so by contributing in myraid ways, whether that meant creating off the bounce, setting screens and cutting backdoor, or working out of the dunker's spot.
Castle is one of the best defenders in the draft. He would address San Antonio's lack of perimeter resistance, empowered by the elite rim protection of Victor Wembanyama at his back. Castle is reportedly refusing workouts for teams with established point guards. While I am skeptical of Castle as a true initiator, he displays impressive tempo and creativity off the dribble and he's an adept passer out of pick-and-rolls. He's probably best thought of as a connector or secondary playmaker, but Castle's versatile, high-I.Q. approach should fit nicely in Gregg Popovich's system.
Read our full Stephon Castle scouting report here.
Detroit is in a difficult position with a wonky, ill-fitted roster and new management. Detroit needs 3-point shooting in the worst way, but there aren't a ton of elite shooters mocked in this range. Rather than reaching for an older prospect who addresses that need, Detroit could bank on the upside of Matas Buzelis. He shot better in high school than he did with G League Ignite, which provides some optimism about the jumper long term.
Buzelis is one of the cleaner positional fits for a Pistons team with significant resources invested in the backcourt (Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson) and frontcourt (Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart). Buzelis can slide right into the starting five on the wing, offering connective passing, dynamic slashing, and legitimate weak-side rim protection. He needs to trim the turnovers, add some muscle, and boost his 3-point numbers, but Buzelis is a bursty 6-foot-10 athlete with a well-rounded skill set. He should figure it out. The Pistons can address their shooting woes elsewhere.
Read our full Matas Buzelis scouting report here.
2024 NBA Mock Draft 6-10 (CHA, POR, SAS, MEM, UTA)
Charlotte should cast a wide net with this pick, including potential trade-back options. But, in the end, it's hard to pick a more natural fit than Rob Dillingham. There are defensive concerns with Dillingham and LaMelo Ball in the same backcourt, but the offensive synergy should develop right away. Dillingham profiles as one of the most dynamic and well-rounded offensive options in the draft — if not the clear best offensive talent, straight up.
Skinny 6-foot-2 guards tend to scare off some front offices, but Charlotte found pockets of success with LaMelo and Terry Rozier in the backcourt. Dillingham is a deadly off-ball shooter who actively cuts and relocates. He can also nix defenders with a potent bag of ball-handling tricks, using crossovers, hesitations, and side-steps to generate space and create advantages. How well Dillingham finishes at the rim against NBA length and strength is a valid concern, but he's going to score prolifically at all three levels and deliver advanced passes out of the pick-and-roll. Charlotte needs one more high-wattage halfcourt creator to tie the offense together.
Read our full Rob Dillingham scouting report here.
This is widely viewed as Donovan Clingan's floor. There could be several teams who try to leapfrog the Blazers and select him higher, but draft-night trades are easier said than done. Assuming nothing materializes, Portland is the natural landing spot. Clingan provides a meaningful defensive upgrade over Deandre Ayton, not to mention a more engaged screen-setter and lob-catcher for Portland's gaggle of talented young guards.
The UConn sophomore went back-to-back in the NCAA Tournament, mounting two seriously impressive March Madness runs. He was the cornerstone of UConn's 2024 run, elevating his scoring and stifling some of college basketball's top offenses with his towering presence in the paint. At 7-foot-3 with a 9-foot-7 standing reach, Clingan has the mobility and instincts to dominate in drop coverage. He would provide Portland with a much-needed backbone on the defensive end.
Read our full Donovan Clingan scouting report here.
Tidjane Salaun has emerged as a popular upside bet in a weak draft. For the Spurs, it helps that he has a longstanding connection to fellow countryman Victor Wembanyama. At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Salaun covers a ton of ground defensively and flashes intriguing offensive potential with deep above-the-break 3s and impressive acrobatics at the rim.
He has a long way to go developmentally, but the Spurs can afford to take the patient approach with a second lottery pick. Their No. 4 pick, Stephon Castle, should be more of an immediate contributor. Salaun can come along slowly, ideally improving his footwork on the defensive end and adding layers to his game offensively. Salaun doesn't offer much on-ball creation right now, nor does he possess a high feel for the game. The shooting flashes are plenty intriguing given Salaun's athleticism and frame, but he needs to diversify and fine-tune his approach to deliver on top-10 hype.
The Grizzlies are an analytical front office with an appetite for immediate contributors, so Zach Edey is a realistic target here. The Purdue senior won the Naismith Player of the Year award twice in a row to finish his historic college career. There is natural trepidation about selecting a slow-footed big in the lottery, but Edey has worked hard to improve his mobility and increase his endurance. The numbers are off the charts, and it's hard to deny the scope of his impact with the Boilermakers.
Concerns about Edey's ability to hold up against the rigors of NBA basketball were dampened by the sheer volume of his output during Purdue's latest tournament run. He would play entire games as the focal point of the opposing scouting report and Purdue's primary defensive fulcrum. At the next level, Edey simply needs to punish size mismatches, control the glass, finish out of pick-and-rolls, and block shots with his absurd 7-foot-11 wingspan. The Grizzlies need to replace Steven Adams. Edey's ability to set thundering screens, pass from the block, and finish with touch out to the free-throw line is highly appealing to a team that employs Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Read our full Zach Edey scouting report here.
Nikola Topic is on the downslide after it was revealed that he has a partially torn ACL stemming from persistent knee issues this season. To add fuel to the fire, Topic measured 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-5.5 wingspan at the Combine in Italy. Despite rumors of a long arms, Topic is the rare NBA prospect with a negative wingspan, which impacts the perception of him as a below-the-rim scorer and defender.
Despite all those concerns, Danny Ainge and the Utah front office pounce in the No. 10 spot. Ideally, Topic takes some time to get healthy and delivers on his clear upside. Even with the short arms, 6-foot-7 is great size for the point guard position. Topic is a preternatural pick-and-roll playmaker, blessed with a high vantage point and quick processing skills. He delivers gorgeous passes on the move and profiles as the draft's most consistent rim-pressure guard, constantly hitting the accelerator and slicing down the middle of a defense. Topic's touch and creativity around the basket are unmatched, and Utah needs a star initiator to level up its offense. Topic needs to prove his mettle on defense and up his 3-point numbers, but he's a potential star creator in a weak draft. He shouldn't fall too far.
Read our full Nikola Topic scouting report here.
2024 NBA Mock Draft 11-15 (CHI, OKC, SAC, POR, MIA)
There are rumblings of a potential Bulls promise to Devin Carter in the No. 11 spot. It's an admittedly wonky landing spot for Carter at first glance — the Bulls should be focused on upside, not upperclassmen who project as strictly role players — but Carter is so good that it hardly matters. He's going to make a winning impact at the next level and Chicago needs more winning players, no matter which direction the front office pivots this offseason.
Carter is limited as a pull-up shooter, but he can bury deep spot-up 3s and he's an attentive cutter in the combo guard role. He struggles when pressured as a ball-handler, but Carter has the speed to penetrate the defense and the passing chops to locate teammates on the move. He should be a proficient connector, made all the more impactful by his elite perimeter defense. There's a good chance that Carter is the best guard defender in the draft. There is obvious overlap with Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball, but hey, you can't have too many high-I.Q., versatile defenders who fit within any personnel group.
Read our full Devin Carter scouting report here.
Ron Holland is the No. 1 prospect here at FanSided, an evaluation I am fairly confident in despite the inherent uncertainty of this draft class. Holland should not fall this far, but the latest buzz from ESPN's Jonathan Givony is that Holland could slip all the way out of the lottery. OKC has a tier-one talent evaluator in GM Sam Presti, however, so the Thunder stop Holland's slide a bit early in this mock.
It's a great setup for all involved. OKC lands a legitimate star bet on the wing in Holland, who produced amply as G League Ignite's No. 1 option despite being miscast in that role. Holland's turnover numbers and 3-point percentage should both improve in a more streamlined role. He wouldn't be called upon to lead OKC's offense. Instead, he would feast on spot-up 3s and slash rotating defenses. Holland is a slippery downhill driver with soft touch around the rim and flashes of advanced passing. He is also a rangy 6-foot-7 wing defender whose intensity and appetite for stops is well-documented. The rich get richer in OKC.
Read our full Ron Holland scouting report here.
One could view this as Dalton Knecht's floor depending on how the cards fall. The Kings are an obvious fit for the Tennessee senior, who should supply instant 3-point shooting and secondary scoring at the next level. He's 23 years old, but Sacramento has been unafraid to bet on older prospects in recent years (Keegan Murray, Davion Mitchell, Colby Jones). Sacramento is trying to win games and Knecht should help straight away.
There are valid concerns about Knecht's defense and limitations as a playmaker (especially given his advanced age), but elite movement shooters with 6-foot-6 size and Knecht's athleticism are hard to come by. He's more than a shooter, too, having developed into a potent go-to option for the Vols in his final college season. Knecht is a deadly slasher and attentive off-ball cutter, always positioning himself to take advantage of a sleeping defense.
Read our full Dalton Knecht scouting report here.
Portland has a long track record of betting on upside. Cody Williams has legitimate questions tied to limited 3-point volume, rudimentary handles, and skinny frame, but he was productive as a freshman at Colorado despite all those concerns. Williams scored efficiently at the rim and hit 41.5 percent of his 3s. He also flashed real playmaking upside on the wing, running pick-and-rolls, pushing the tempo in transition, and creating for teammates out of drive-and-kicks.
The Blazers are loaded in the backcourt and their No. 7 pick (Donovan Clingan) sures up the frontcourt. Williams adds some much-needed length and versatility to the wing rotation. As his frame fills out, Williams should be comfortable guarding several positions. As for the offense, he is best situated in a streamlined role early on. The Blazers can maximize Williams as a cutter and connective playmaker while patiently developing the rest of his skill set.
Ja'Kobe Walter could end up with a fairly wide draft range, depending on how the board unfolds. The base skill set is highly intriguing — that of 6-foot-5 movement shooter with long arms (6-foot-10 wingspan) and a well-documented intensity about him. Walter guards the point of attack with dogged determination and uncorks a variety of difficult jumpers on a nightly basis. He comfort level running off screens and working two-man actions on the perimeter is tailored well to the Miami offense.
Walter is plagued by concerns about his lack of self-creation and limited efficiency inside the arc. He needs to tighten his handle to transcend the 3-and-D label that will follow him to the NBA. Walter is comfortable stepping into pull-up jumpers and even shaking his defender with a vicious step-back, but he doesn't handle on-ball pressure well. The low assist numbers at Baylor, combined with below-the-rim limitations as a finisher, are the red flags. The Heat tend to maximize flawed prospects and get the most out of their pieces, though. Walter's personality very much fits 'Heat Culture.'
2024 NBA Mock Draft 16-20 (PHI, LAL, ORL, TOR, CLE)
Jared McCain should have fans in the lottery, but he could tumble due to concerns about his limited size and athleticims. That plays right into Philadelphia's hands, as McCain offers appealing adaptability in the backcourt. His elite 3-point shooting, high-feel playmaking, and feather-soft touch around the rim offset concerns about a lack of burst. McCain may struggle to turn the corner and operate as a primary initiator, but cast as an off-guard next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, he should be primed to succeed.
Read our full Jared McCain scouting report here.
The Lakers opt for immediate help with Tristan da Silva, who was Colorado's best player front to back this season. He's a hand-in-glove fit for a team in need of wing depth, offering efficient spot-up shooting and some underrated passing chops at 6-foot-9. He won't help on the boards, but the Lakers generally control the glass well. Los Angeles gets versatile wing defense, floor-spacing, and a high-I.Q. connector. He's 23, but the Lakers' timeline is accelerated. A day-one contributor is ideal.
Bub Carrington carries major upside as one of the youngest prospects in the draft. There are concerns about his thin frame, lack of burst, and general aversion to scoring at the rim, but 6-foot-5 guards with Carrington's combination of pull-up shooting and live-dribble playmaking are easy to invest in. The Magic can surround him with length, strength, and a healthy dose of rim-pressure slashers in Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.
Reading the tea leaves, it sure seems like Isaiah Collier is due for a Tyrese Maxey-esque slide on draft night. We will all look back on it as a mistake. He's not the traditional lanky wing Masai Ujiri tends to invest in, but Collier does present Toronto will clear upside at a position of need. What Collier lacks in height and length, he makes up for with unmatched strength and burst. He is going to pressure the rim and whip inventive passes at top speed. He needs to address turnover concerns and poor 3-point numbers, but Collier's athleticism, finishing, and playmaking ceiling make him a home-run pick at No. 19.
Read our full Isaiah Collier scouting report here.
The Cavs swing for wing depth in the form of Kansas freshman Johnny Furphy, who opted against a second season of polish at the college level. At 6-foot-9, it's not hard to find the appeal in Furphy's movement shooting and constant off-ball movement. He has a real knack for beating sleepy defenders backdoor and relocating into open space. There are concerns about Furphy's ability to hold up in space defensively, and he doesn't offer much off the dribble at this stage. Still, Cleveland can bet on his ability to thrive as a spot-up shooter and connector while Donovan Mitchell and/or Darius Garland set the table.
2024 NBA Mock Draft 21-25 (NOP, PHX, MIL, NYK, NYK)
The Pelicans need to replace Jonas Valanciunas with a cost-effective option. The board falls favorably here, offering a natural replacement in Indiana 7-footer Kel'el Ware. Transferring to the Hoosiers after a rocky frosh campaign at Oregon, Ware reminded scouts of his immense talent and uncommon skill set. A towering shot-blocker and efficient 3-point shooter, Ware offers precisely what New Orleans lacks in the frontcourt. There are lingering concerns about his motor and decision-making, but mobile 3-and-D bigs with Ware's frame and athleticism aren't common.
The Suns need depth behind Jusuf Nurkic in the frontcourt. Yves Missi doesn't necessarily project as the most well-rounded or complete prospect, but he's a mega-athletic rim protector with plenty of untapped potential to grow into. At 6-foot-11, Missi flies around the court defensively, covering large swathes of ground and erasing shot attempts with his 7-foot-2 wingspan. He's comfortable switching screens and guarding in space, too, which the Suns need once the playoffs roll around. The offense is more rudimentary — lobs and straight-line drives — but Missi has room to grow as his footwork and skill level advance.
There are rumblings of a potential first round promise for DaRon Holmes, who has been one of the best defenders in college basketball for three years running. The Bucks could be in the market for a Brook Lopez successor, and Holmes profiles quite well. He's a mobile shot-blocker, listed 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. Holmes may struggle against the NBA's more physical bruisers, but he moves gracefully in space and deters shots at the rim. On offense, Holmes is a legitimate spot-up shooter with a real knack for playmaking out of two-man actions on the perimeter.
Ryan Dunn might be the best defender in the draft, so naturally we're pairing him with Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks tend to value competitive spirit and the ability to generate stops. At 6-foot-9, Dunn has a preternatural gift for invading passing lanes and collecting weak-side blocks. His defensive playmaking alone merits first-round consideration, even if there are grave concerns about his lack of skill development on offense. If Dunn can supply passable offensive value shooting corner 3s and occupying the dunker's spot, he's going to have a long NBA career.
Another defensive whiz with a real chance to crack the Knicks' rotation. Kevin McCullar made significant offensive strides as a senior, but late-season regression from 3-point range led to questions about the scale of his growth. At worse, McCullar is a talented connector with the downhill burst and feel necessary to carve out a stable role. Add his penchant for stops on defense, and McCullar profiles comfortably as a positive-impact role player. The Knicks will probably target older prospects who can contribute straight away.
2024 NBA Mock Draft 26-30 (WAS, MIN, DEN, UTA, BOS)
Kyshawn George occupied a niche role as a freshman at Miami, but the baseline tools are worthy of investment despite the small sample size. At 6-foot-8, George hit over 40 percent of his 3s, flashed real comfort as a pick-and-roll creator, and guarded the wing at a high level. There are concerns about George's thin frame and lack of rim pressure — he doesn't have the burst or craft to create advantages with his handle — but lanky playmaking wings who can shoot and defend are in high demand. Washington can afford the patient approach.
The Timberwolves need to start thinking about the Mike Conley succession plan. Tyler Kolek has been an easy prospect to peg on Minnesota's radar all summer for precisely that reason. The Marquette standout is a genuine playmaking whiz, perhaps the most inventive and intelligent pick-and-roll creator on the board. He's not the most robust athlete, but Kolek has the speed to get downhill, create fissures in the defense, and exploit them with rapid-fire passes. It helps that he's an elite spot-up shooter, which affords him a bit of role versatility on the offensive end.
If Kyle Filipowski falls into Denver's lap here, it's a match made in heaven. The Nuggets need a real backup center behind Nikola Jokic. There are concerns about Flip's negative wingspan, but his improved lateral agility was easily detectable as a sophomore. He was a legitimate rim-protecting force for Duke, and he looked comfortable guarding out in space, too. On offense, Filipowski offers a compelling blend of 3-point shooting, straight-line handles, and passing chops. He should relish the opportunity to learn from the master of his archetype in Jokic, while potentially sharing the floor with the three-time MVP on occasion.
Read our full Kyle Filipowski scouting report here.
The Jazz add former teammates with Serbia's Mega MIS in Nikola Topic and Nikola Djurisic. Any built-in chemistry is a plus, but it's a strong basketball fit as well. Djurisic ended the season red-hot overseas, reminding scouts of the inherent appeal of 6-foot-8 shot creators. He will need to establish a consistent and efficient baseline at the next level, but Djurisic gives the Jazz a legitimate source of self-creation and shot-making on the wing. He's a worthwhile upside bet late in the first round.
Cam Christie caught scouts' attention at the Combine, and it's not difficult to imagine him rising into the first round conversation. At 6-foot-6, he's an 18-year-old with gorgeous 3-point mechanics, a knack for attacking closeouts, and enough passing I.Q. to connect dots offensively. He doesn't finish well at the rim, but Christie presents ample 3-and-D upside for a Celtics team that can afford to take the patient approach with a solid depth chart.
2024 NBA Mock Draft Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors — Pacome Dadiet, F, Ratiopharm Ulm (Full Scouting Report)
32. Utah Jazz — Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
33. Milwaukee Bucks — Baylor Scheierman, F, Creighton
34. Portland Trail Blazers — Justin Edwards, F, Kentucky
35. San Antonio Spurs — KJ Simpson, G, Colorado
36. Indiana Pacers — Bobi Klintman, F, Cairns
37. Minnesota Timberwolves — Jaylon Tyson, G, California
38. New York Knicks — Ajay Mitchell, G, UC Santa Barbara
39. Memphis Grizzlies — Jonathan Mogbo, C, San Francisco
40. Portland Trail Blazers — Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois
41. Philadelphia 76ers — Ulrich Chomche, C, NBA Academy Africa
42. Charlotte Hornets — Harrison Ingram, F, North Carolina
43. Miami Heat — Keshad Johnson, F, Arizona
44. Houston Rockets — Dillon Jones, F, Weber State
45. Sacramento Kings — Trey Alexander, G, Creighton
46. Los Angeles Clippers — A.J. Johnson, G, Illawarra
47. Orlando Magic — Jaylen Wells, G, Washington State
48. San Antonio Spurs — Adem Bona, C, UCLA
49. Indiana Pacers — Jalen Bridges, F, Baylor
50. Indiana Pacers — Melvin Ajinca, F, Saint-Quentin
51. Washington Wizards — Juan Núñez, G, Ratiopharm Ulm
52. Golden State Warriors — Pelle Larsson, F, Arizona
53. Detroit Pistons — Cam Spencer, G, Connecticut
54. Boston Celtics — N'Faly Dante, C, Oregon
55. Los Angeles Lakers — Bronny James, G, USC (Full Scouting Report)
56. Denver Nuggets — Tristen Newton, G, Connecticut
57. Memphis Grizzlies — Enrique Freeman, F, Akron
58. Dallas Mavericks — Trentyn Flowers, F, Adelaide