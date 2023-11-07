NBA Draft stock up, stock down, games to watch: New No. 1 on the rise as CBB begins
College basketball is back. Here are the games to watch this week as the NBA Draft machine gets rolling.
The college basketball season kicked off Monday, which means it's officially NBA Draft season. A new slate of prospects will spend the season vying for the attention of professional scouts. Unlike last season, there's a wide-open race for the No. 1 spot. It's a balanced class. While there is a perceived lack of top-end talent, there are more than enough impact players to satisfy your local draftnik.
Of course, the scope of the NBA Draft extends well beyond college basketball. There are several international prospects who have a head start when it comes to catching eyeballs. Alex Sarr, the No. 1 prospect on the FanSided draft board, has been netting crucial wins for the Perth Wildcats in Australia's NBL. Nikola Topic, meanwhile, is approaching consensus top-10 territory with his strong output for Serbia's Mega MIS.
It's too early to posit definitive statements about the college basketball crop, but with the season finally upon us — and with a surging pool of international prospects and domestic G-Leaguers to consider — here's an early-season stock up, stock down temperature check.
NOTE: We will run this column weekly to provide a sense of which NBA Draft prospects are surging or struggling, along with a full slate of juicy college basketball matchups with a strong draft angle.
NBA Draft stock up: Alex Sarr, F/C, Perth Wildcats
Alex Sarr has placed a legitimate claim on the No. 1 spot on draft boards. It's way too early to operate with any confidence, of course, but Sarr has been productive in a notoriously physical pro league. His physical measurements — 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan — jump off the page. He's mobile for his size, moving his feet in space on defense and attacking from the perimeter on offense.
He doesn't quite fit the Wembanyama/Holmgren profile of future offensive creator, but Sarr can space to the 3-point line, attack on straight-line drives, and fluidly push the ball in transition. He flashes serious upside as a connective passer, on top of a strong baseline as an above-the-rim finisher.
Sarr also protects the rim at a high level. He's going to impact winning both ways with a skill set that is scalable to the personnel around him. He can share the floor with another big, or anchor the middle as the lone five. He can pick-and-pop, pick-and-roll, create from the high post — the potential options are extensive.
NBA Draft stock up: Nikola Topic, G, Mega MIS
Nikola Topic has been on a serious upswing lately for Serbian prospect pipeline Mega MIS. It's not difficult to discern the appeal for NBA teams. He's a 6-foot-6 point guard with a tremendous sense of pace. What Topic lacks in elite athleticism, he overcomes with speed changes and functional strength. He has mastered the subtle art of the blow-by, freezing his defender with a hesitation before slamming the gas pedal for a drive to the cup.
In addition to his crafty drives and excellent finishing touch at the rim, Topic will comfortably launch pull-up 3s when given space. He's not the most dynamic shooter, but he figures to launch a healthy enough volume to open up driving lanes. He's also one of the best passers on the board.
Positional size and basketball I.Q. could get Topic very far in NBA Draft circles by the time next June rolls around.
NBA Draft stock up: Ron Holland, F, G-League Ignite
Ron Holland has been the standout on G-League Ignite's loaded roster. He's the best perimeter defender in the draft — a whirlwind of arms at 6-foot-8 with 6-foot-11 wingspan. He stands strong at the point of attack and creates transition opportunities with his frequent activity in passing lanes.
On offense, Holland continues to shoot 3-pointers well for the Ignite. He's not the most advanced creator on the board, but he shows immense promise as a slasher with the length, body control, and touch to finish efficiently at the rim. His first step, combined with a fearless attitude, make him a potentially gifted three-level scorer if it all comes together.
His two-way impact has made him a favorite in the No. 1 conversation early in the campaign.