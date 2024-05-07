NBA makes Jamal Murray suspension decision after heat pad incident
Jamal Murray crossed a line on Monday night as the Denver Nuggets were getting their teeth figuratively kicked in by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sitting on the bench, the star guard chucked a towel and then a heat pad onto the court, suspiciously close to where an official was standing on the baseline.
With video evidence circulating around social media, the NBA was always going to step in and dole out some punishment. The only question was how much? Now we know.
On Tuesday night, Shams Charania reported that the league is planning to fine Murray $100,000. However, he will not be suspended.
Jamal Murray avoids suspension for throwing items on court
Realistically, Adam Silver wasn't going to suspend a star in the playoffs unless he absolutely had to. Murray would have had plausibly deniability that he was just throwing things in the direction of the court and not directly targeting a ref.
Still, fans were quick to point out that the fine equals the one the league hit Rudy Gobert with earlier this season for flashing the money signal at an official.
Murray also made a gesture on Monday night that looked like it was the money signal.
No one ever accused the NBA of doling out punishment in a fair and equal manner.
Murray will be available for Friday's game in Minnesota, which is great news for the Nuggets who trail the Timberwolves 2-0 in the series. If the T-Wolves protect their home court, they'll pull off a stunning sweep.
Then again, part of the reason Denver is in that hole is because Murray has been far from his best. He had just eight points on 3-of-18 shooting in Game 2. While he finished with 17 points in Game 1, he was held scoreless in the first half.