What’s the record for 3-pointers in an NBA playoff game?
The NBA introduced the three-point line for the 1979-80 season and for about 30 or so years, it was believed to be fool’s gold. Then came along Steph Curry where the three-point shot became the most valuable shot in the NBA today.
The reason it is the most valuable shot in the league, out of the 53 playoff games that have been played so far, the team that has made more three-pointers wins, 75.5 percent of the time. That is a record of 40-13.
With the shot now being the most important thing in these playoffs, a player who can consistently make five or six threes can be the difference in a team winning a series or not. Let’s find out the record for the most three pointers made in an NBA playoff game.
What is the record for most three-pointers made in an NBA playoff game
The record for the most three pointers made in a playoff game is 12, set by Damian Lillard in Game 5 of the 2021 Western Conference Quarterfinals matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers.
In this game, Lillard went on to have 55 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, one steal, and three blocks in a double overtime 147-140 loss. That didn't stop him from breaking the record of three-pointers made in an NBA playoff game and having the greatest statistical playoff performance, based off the stat game score, in NBA history.
The record was originally held by Klay Thompson, who also holds the regular season record as well, where he made 11 threes on May 28, 2016. That is famously Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals and Thompson was given the nickname "Game 6 Klay".
Up until 2016, the record for most three pointers in an NBA Playoff game was 9, originally set by Rex Chapman in 1997. Four played tied that record before Thompson broke the record.
To go a little bit further into Damian Lillard's record, Lillard is the only player to make at least 10 threes in a playoff game multiple times. The first time he made 10 threes was in Game 5 of the 2019 Western Conference First Round between the Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder. This is another game where he dropped 50 and famously hit a game-winning shot over Paul George to send the Blazers to the second round.
Lillard and Thompson are the only players to make at least 10 threes in an NBA playoff game which has only been done three times. Just very recently we've seen Donte DiVincenzo make seven threes and Tyrese Haliburton make six threes in the same playoff game. It is very likely in the near future we will see someone crack the 10 three-point makes or even break Lillard's record.