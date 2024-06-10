5 Lakers backup plans they need to scramble for after Dan Hurley says no
After a week of intense speculation and courtship, UConn head coach Dan Hurley has officially told the Los Angeles Lakers, 'no.' The reigning two-time national champ will remain in Storrs to pursue a historic three-peat with the Huskies, denying the Lakers' massive six-year, $70 million contract offer, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
This is a tough blow for the Lakers. Hurley is, without a doubt, one of the most accomplished and adept coaches in the sport. The sophistication of his scheme at UConn even caught the attention of LeBron James, who was undoubtedly fantasizing about his son developing under Hurley's very capable leadership in the City of Angels.
Oh, well.
What's next? Well, Los Angeles is expected to pivot back to once-popular candidates. Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Lakers front office could also break new ground in their coaching search. The Hurley hype didn't arrive until the very last minute when it appeared that J.J. Redick already had the job locked up. Does that mean the Lakers soured on Redick? And, if so, maybe this coaching search is just beginning.
Here are a few realistic backup plans now that Los Angeles' supposed dream candidate has backed out.
5. Lakers can get crazy with pursuit of Rajon Rondo
The Lakers are reportedly interested in Rajon Rondo as a potential assistant coach, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Well, we generally don't hear about assistant candidates before the head coach is hired. Only in LA, only with the Lakers. Scott Brooks is another name mentioned in the same report and he actually has head coaching experience. But, with the Lakers clearly in the market for long-term upside and inexperienced coaches (see: J.J. Redidk), Rondo deserves a passing mention.
The track record for coaches going straight from the league to a coaching role is spotty at best, but Rondo was undoubtedly a brilliant basketball mind. He's one of the last, great "true" point guards — a wizardly playmaker who processed the game at light speed and made a point to involve his teammates.
Rondo also shared the floor with LeBron and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles once upon a time. The idea of Rondo coaching in L.A. is definitely painful to Boston Celtics fans, but Rondo's resumé as a player certainly indicates coaching potential. He should probably get some assistant miles under his belt before making this leap but with Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups patrolling NBA sidelines (and Steve Nash there not long ago), the precedent is there.
This qualifies as the slimmest of possibilities, but hey, the Lakers are already looking in Rondo's direction. Never say never.
4. Celtics assistant Sam Cassell is right up the Lakers' alley
The Lakers are expected to target a head coach of the future — somebody who can lead them for the next decade-plus, rather than a short-term gamble on LeBron's final years. Sam Cassell is a well-documented player development genius with 15 years of assistant coaching under his belt. He's also a former player who should command the respect of his locker room.
Cassell spent this season under Joe Mazzulla on the Celtics' loaded coaching staff. Before that, he was a Doc Rivers staple with the Clippers and Sixers. Cassell worked closely with the likes of Chris Paul, Ben Simmons, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey as he manicured backcourts and charted robust developmental arcs. If the Lakers decide to go with a fresh candidate who actually has the credentials to make the vaunted head coaching leap, Cassell is right there.
Maybe the Lakers want a more established name, as evidenced by the Hurley pursuit. Or, perhaps Los Angeles just wants to take a wild swing on upside with Redick (who once played under Cassell in Philadelphia and L.A.) very much in the mix. That said, Cassell feels like a credible meeting in the middle. He should develop younger talent and empower role players, all while bringing multiple decades of NBA experience to the table.
He is not considered a favorite right now, but perhaps he should be. Cassell has been a head coaching candidate for years. It's past time for him to actually get the opportunity.
3. Jay Wright labeled as 'stealth' candidate for Lakers job
Dan Hurley has earned the title of 'best coach in college basketball' if such a title exists. Before him, the rightful owner of that crown was probably Villanova mastermind Jay Wright, who spent 21 years as the Wildcats' head coach and won two national championships (2016, 2018). Wright, who is 62 years old, retired after the 2022 campaign. By all accounts, his coaching career is done.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, however, the two-time Naismith Coach of the Year and 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist has been floated as a potential "stealth candidate" for the Lakers job. With their Hurley pursuit dead in the water, perhaps the Lakers eliminate the stealth element and mount a serious pursuit of Wright. If there's any team with the money and clout to tempt Wright out of retirement, it's probably the Lakers.
It's worth noting that Los Angeles never really went all-out for Hurley, as his $70 million offer doesn't even eclipse Monty Williams' deal with the Detroit Pistons last summer. The Lakers are a prestigious organization with a storied history, but it would take a serious financial commitment — not to mention a coherent and appealing vision for the team on the court — for Wright to leave the comforts of home for the rigors of an NBA season.
Not unlike Hurley, Wright built his reputation on a pro-style system and became known for its ability to elevate role players and maximize specific skill sets. Wright has always gotten the most out of his personnel and he probably has a more friendly disposition for NBA coaching than Hurley ever did. He would be a great candidate, assuming the Lakers can actually get him on the phone.
2. Lakers can circle back to Pelicans assistant James Borrego
One of the most popular names in the Lakers' head coaching search prior to Dan Hurley was James Borrego. Currently an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans and formerly the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, Borrego certainly has a compelling resumé. He has actual coaching experience, for one, and his knack for player development in Charlotte could align with Los Angeles' vision for the future.
He probably isn't the most exciting name, but if we are going purely off of probability, Borrego has as good a shot as anybody to lead the Lakers next season. He is expected to "remain part of the group" under consideration in Los Angeles, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Borrego is also a candidate in Cleveland, which speaks to his popularity in league circles.
Borrego briefly overlapped with Anthony Davis as an assistant coach in New Orleans once upon a time. That fact has been cited countless times as a potentially valuable connection, as the Lakers figure to employ AD longer than LeBron. The latter is a natural headline magnet, but if the Lakers are preparing for the future, that could mean hiring a coach who connects with Davis on a deeper level.
In addition to his stints with NOLA and Charlotte, Borrego spent seven years on Gregg Popovich's Spurs staff from 2003-10, winning two rings. The Pop coaching tree is unrivaled, and for good reason. Borrego deserves serious respect and consideration, even if he's not the sexiest name mentioned.
1. Of course the Lakers will circle back to J.J. Redick
Before the Dan Hurley news appeared out of nowhere, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that "indications are strong that [J.J.] Redick is [the Lakers'] leading choice at this stage." Maybe Shams pulled the trigger prematurely, or maybe the Lakers got cold feet and decided to pivot with an ambitious pursuit of Hurley. Either way, Redick is clearly on the Lakers' radar.
ESPN's Woj reports that Redick could receive his first formal interview with the franchise in the weeks to come. The Lakers are also using former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski as a resource, which stands to benefit a former Blue Devils standout like Redick. We don't know about Redick's coaching chops because he has zero experience. We do, however, have virtually unlimited access to Redick's basketball knowledge through multiple podcasts, as well as his prominent role in ESPN broadcasts.
There is no doubt about Redick's basketball intellect and general schematic proficiency. It's risky to bet on that translating to coaching an NBA team, which comes with myriad challenges. Can Redick control egos and manage personalities in a locker room? Especially one that includes LeBron and AD? Does his ability to break down film translate to an ability to draw up plays and develop his own scheme? We simply don't know. He will need to win over skeptics and instill confidence during the interview process.
The fact that Redick currently hosts an X's and O's podcast with LeBron probably doesn't hurt his case, though. James is reportedly leaving this decision to the Lakers' front office, but he will probably sign off on the hire when all is said and done. Factor in the Lakers' focus on the future, and Redick's perceived "upside" as a 39-year-old basketball genius is a mark in his favor.
Redick is back in the mix. He might even be the undisputed frontrunner.