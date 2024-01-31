NBA Rumors: 5 left-field trades to blow up the NBA trade deadline
Let's get creative.
2. Hawks trade Trae Young to Magic
The Atlanta Hawks are going to strip their roster at the trade deadline. Trae Young and Jalen Johnson is a respectable foundation, but at some point, Young is going to get impatient with the constant mediocrity. The clock is ticking on Atlanta, even with four guaranteed years on Young's contract. He has been to the conference finals already. Once you have a taste, it's hard to settle for less.
It's not difficult to build the case for simply hitting the reset button and offloading Young. His defensive limitations are a constant topic of conversation. He tends to get disrespected in the national conversation because the Hawks can't build a reliable team around him. Atlanta's front office is a complete mess of inexperience and misjudgment, but perhaps a stone-cold rebuild helps the Hawks find direction.
Most blockbuster trades don't happen within the same division. Other teams would leap at the opportunity to land Young. Why not pair him with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio, or see what he does next to Zion Williamson in New Orleans? That said, the Orlando Magic have the assets and motivation to pique Atlanta's interest. Young would address Orlando's festering need for more potent shot creation in the backcourt. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner can go a long way, but the Magic would benefit from a pick-and-roll maestro. More 3-point volume wouldn't hurt either. Young checks both boxes.
Young would relieve a large portion of the burden currently on Banchero's shoulders, increasing the sophomore's efficiency with spoon-fed looks at the rim. Wagner is elite attacking off the catch and operating as a connector. The Magic's 3-point limitations are their greatest weakness. Young averages 8.9 attempts per game from long range.
The defensive concerns are valid, but Young is competing better than ever at the point of attack this season. The Orlando roster is loaded with length and quality defenders. It's as good a spot as any for Young to flourish with a better supporting cast.