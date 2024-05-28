76ers locked and loaded if Heat fumble Jimmy Butler
The Philadelphia 76ers' offseason plans are becoming clearer by the day. With roughly $60 million in cap space and, like, 15 open roster spots at his disposal, Daryl Morey is just waiting for another contender to mess up.
We have seen the Sixers connected to every major trade candidate and free agent. From LeBron James and Paul George, to Donovan Mitchell and Brandon Ingram, if there's a chance somebody changes teams this summer, odds are Philadelphia has done its due diligence.
One of the more exciting names floating around the rumor mill is Jimmy Butler. The Miami Heat superstar has become synonymous with South Beach and 'Heat Culture,' but even the Beatles broke up. Butler is due for a lucrative extension at 34 years old and there's a decent chance Miami decides not to fork it over.
There appears to be some underlying tension between Butler and Pat Riley. The latter runs a tight ship and Butler likes to operate on his own schedule. Daryl Morey has always allowed his star players to do just about anything so long as the result is winning. He can probably stomach Butler's coffee empire and his proclivity for dominoes.
According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are prepared to hand Butler a max contract extension if there's a falling out with Miami.
"The Sixers view him as a fallback option if they are unable to sign Paul George in free agency. And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami."
Butler reportedly requested a maximum two-year, $113 million extension from the Heat. His current contract expires at the end of next season, with a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 campaign.
76ers prepared to offer Jimmy Butler max extension if Heat balk
Philadelphia is keeping all its options open. It's notable that Butler is referred to as the backup plan to Paul George. Regardless of which veteran wing is "better," George is pretty clearly the superior fit due to his high-volume shooting and off-ball skill set. Butler would suck up more oxygen as an on-ball engine, potentially marginalizing Tyrese Maxey. On the other hand, he's a more accomplished postseason performer and Joel Embiid's best friend.
It is, of course, worth noting how well Butler and Embiid meshed last time around. Philadelphia's failure to retain Butler has hung over the franchise like a dark cloud ever since. Butler was clearly upset by certain members of the Sixers organization at the time, but several of those responsible directly or indirectly for his departure — Brett Brown, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris — have since been excised. Even Elton Brand was demoted, with Morey now occupying the position of power in Philadelphia's front office.
Butler and Embiid get along, and Butler should fall head over heels for Maxey's tireless work ethic. Perhaps the fit is cleaner with PG, but Butler's slashing, shot-making, and defense would undeniably benefit the Sixers. So would his well-documented poise in the playoffs. Few teams need a steady-handed, stone-cold assassin on that stage more than Nick Nurse's team.
According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Butler wants a max extension — if not from Miami, from another team. If he doesn't get it, he can opt out of his contract next summer and pursue one in free agency. If that's the direction things are heading, one has to believe the Heat would open up trade inquiries.
The Sixers are ready and willing to engage if Butler does become available. Perhaps this is a chance for Philadelphia to right a past wrong.