NBA Rumors: 76ers-Paul George still alive, Marcus Smart safe, Pistons trade chip
- Pistons could float Isaiah Stewart in offseason trade talks
- Grizzlies have 'no interest' in trading Marcus Smart
- 76ers could still circle back to Paul George in free agency
The NBA season is officially over, which means the offseason has already begun. Thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement, stuff is already happening. Malik Monk and Pascal Siakam both inked team-friendly extensions this week, while the upcoming NBA Draft promises a ton of noteworthy developments. We even got our first trade on Thursday, when the Oklahoma City Thunder sent Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso.
As teams navigate new financial restrictions and try to flesh out a roster in accordance with the CBA, we can expect more movement than usual. The Giddey-Caruso swap was the first of many trades this summer.
Here are the latest NBA rumors to kickstart your weekend.
NBA Rumors: Pistons examining trade market for Isaiah Stewart
The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in basketball last season. Again. Now, Trajan Langdon takes over the front office — a New Orleans Pelicans transplant who figures to reshape Detroit's team-building vision. Ex-GM Troy Weaver has already been let go, while the shocking firing of Monty Williams promises changes to the on-court procedure as well.
Generally, when a new president takes over a front office, roster tweaks are inevitable. Langdon did not build this roster, so he's not attached to prospects who Weaver may have been invested in. One such name is Isaiah Stewart, who appears to be on the trade block, per Yahoo's Jake Fischer.
The Pistons are "evaluating the market" for Stewart, who averaged 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds on .487/.383/.753 splits last season. The 6-foot-8, 250-pound big man was the 16th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He started 45 of 46 appearances for Detroit last season, often sharing the frontcourt with fledgling star Jalen Duren.
Known for his erratic temper and unbridled physicality, Stewart ought to draw interest from all corners of the NBA. Whether it's a young team looking for enforcer in the post or a veteran contender looking for a backup center upgrade, Stewart fits the bill. He needs to keep his emotions in check at times, but Stewart plays with an edge. That is often to his benefit. He has the strength to handle challenging matchups in the post, but he's also quick enough to defend in space.
Factor in his 3-point shooting, and Beef Stew shouldn't struggle to fit in with a new team. He would surely relish the chance play meaningful basketball, too.
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies won't trade Marcus Smart despite interested teams
There is significant trade interest in Marcus Smart this offseason. The former DPOY appeared in just 20 games last season, averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 assists on .430/.313/.768 splits for an injury-ravaged Memphis Grizzlies team. Among the teams interested in Smart are the Houston Rockets, who own the No. 3 pick in next week's NBA Draft.
The idea of Memphis trading Smart to move up from No. 9 to No. 3 to select UConn 7-footer Donovan Clingan has been floated on more than one occasion. It makes sense, with Houston valuing win-now pieces and the Grizzlies looking for a bruising rim protector to bolster the frontcourt next to Jaren Jackson Jr.
Alas, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer, Memphis has "no interest" in trading the veteran combo guard. He points to Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard, due $14.7 million next season, as a more probable trade chip.
This shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Memphis would part with Smart for the right price, but the same reason Houston wants him applies to the Grizzlies. Memphis is aiming for the playoffs next season with a healthy Ja Morant. Smart is the edgy defender and veteran leader this Griz team has often lacked. Whether he's starting or occupying the sixth man mantle, Smart can influence winning on both ends of the floor with his high basketball I.Q., timely shot-making, and voracious point-of-attack D.
So, don't expect the 30-year-old to change teams this summer. Last season did not go to plan for the Grizzlies. They want at least one season with a healthy roster before changing things up.
NBA Rumors: 76ers-Paul George possibility isn't dead despite 'waning' interest
The Philadelphia 76ers' interest in Paul George has "significantly waned," per Shams Charania of The Athletic. That report comes after months of speculation tying the Los Angeles Clippers All-Star wing to Philadelphia, as the Sixers are equipped with $60 million in cap space and a compelling path to title contention.
Instead of waiting on George, the Sixers are expected to operate aggressively over the next week to upgrade the roster via trade. Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine have both been connected to Philadelphia explicitly, while Jimmy Butler lurks as a potential game-changer if the Heat decide not to extend him.
That said, George going to Philadelphia is still in the cards. If nothing materializes before the onset of free agency at the end of the month, Daryl Morey and the Sixers can easily circle back to a long-coveted target. Yahoo's Jake Fischer warns against ruling out PG-to-Philly at this early hour.
Basically, George may no longer be the Sixers' No. 1 priority this offseason. That doesn't mean he can be ruled out entirely, though. Recent reports of George potentially opting into his contract and demanding a trade could complicate his path to Philadelphia, but the Sixers can absorb his salary in a sign-and-trade. If he does go the free agent route, the Sixers are the only real title contender with enough cap space to ink George to his desired four-year max contract.
The on-paper fit between George and Philadelphia has never been in doubt. It's all a matter of finances, mutual interest (or disinterest), and what alternatives might be available to both sides. If Daryl Morey prefers the postseason track record of Jimmy Butler, or would rather invest in 26-year-old Brandon Ingram instead of 35-year-old Paul George, that could drive a stake between the two sides.