NBA rumors: Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon asking price puts him in play for Lakers, Knicks
As the Knicks, Lakers, and others continue to chase Malcolm Brogdon, it seems like the Trail Blazers have named their price.
With Malcolm Brogdon drawing a lot of trade interest around the NBA, it seems like the Trail Blazers have named their price for the veteran's basketball services. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, "executives around the league think it would take at least a first-round pick" for any franchise to get the ball-handler.
In addition to draft picks, Brogdon was acquired in an offseason trade for Jrue Holiday. The Trail Blazers have no real reason to keep the point guard past the deadline. Portland is embracing a young movement and is currently one of the worst squads in the league with no real chance for the playoffs.
As the Trail Blazers consider trading the veteran for future assets, it seems like the Knicks have come up as a landing spot. Additionally, Brogdon would be a good fit with the Timberwolves or the Lakers if either franchise has interest.
How likely is Malcolm Brogdon to end up with one of these three teams?
In all reality, one of these franchises will likely end up trading for Brogdon. Any surprise squad could end up trading for the playmaker but a Knicks, Lakers, or Timberwolves jersey with Brogdon's name will most likely happen once the dust has settled on trade deadline day. While the Lakers or Knicks deals have been discussed in depth, Minnesota is a squad that hasn't been explored much
The Timberwolves will have a hard time trying to get Brogdon with most of their tradable picks already given out in previous deals but each of these franchises can make a move for the point guard. Minnesota can offer one or two pick swaps to get a deal done. They would also have a hard time getting a deal done salary-wise as the franchise is very committed financially.
One way that the squad can reach a deal is by trading Kyle Anderson, Shake Milton, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. While giving up Walker would be a tough loss, Brogdon would most likely be an upgrade for the Timberwolves if they decide to pull the trigger.
The Lakers and Knicks could also both use a big point guard upgrade and have the salaries and picks available to make a deal for Brogdon.