NBA rumors: Buddy Hield trade, Celtic on the block, Embiid's big decision
- Celtics could angle for Malcolm Brogdon trade
- Joel Embiid has two weeks to make Olympic decision
NBA Rumors: Mavericks among teams interested in trading for Buddy Hield
The Indiana Pacers are expected to trade Buddy Hield after the two sides failed to gain traction on extension talks. Hield is one of the top three-point shooters in the NBA, responsible for 288 made triples in 80 games last season. He hit 42.5 percent of his 8.5 long-range attempts per contest. Very few players can match Hield's volume, shot variety, and efficiency beyond the arc.
It's only natural for several teams to take interest in the available Hield, who has one year and $18.6 million left on his contract. Either as a one-year rental or as a long-term investment, he has the potential to seriously change the fortunes of a contender. The Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks were listed as potential suitors by NBA insider Shams Charania.
The Mavs in particular stand out as a likely landing spot. The roster underwent a significant overhaul this summer, with Grant Williams, Dereck Lively II, and Olivier Maxence-Prosper headlining a new collection of role players. Hield would feast on open looks while defenses focus on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
That said, the Mavs face a few potential hurdles in acquiring Hield. According to Marc Stein, the Pacers are "not inclined" to trade for Tim Hardaway Jr., whose skill set and contract ($17.8 million in 2023-24) make him the easiest trade machine plug-in.
Dallas has other tradeable contracts — primarily Dwight Powell and Richaun Holmes in the frontcourt — but those players don't have the same utility to Indiana as Hardaway, whose value pales in comparison to Hield to start with.
Any Mavs trade for Hield would have to involve considerable draft capital or a quality young player, such as Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, or one of the rookies. Such demands should give Dallas pause, but Hield is a genuine game-changer when used correctly.