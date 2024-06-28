Jamal Murray, Nuggets nearing lucrative extension: Contract details, grade
After tearing his left ACL knee in 2021, there were questions about whether Jamal Murray could still play at a star level following his recovery. The Denver Nuggets guard has proven those questions futile in the last two seasons with his play. The Canadian guard averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game on 48.1 percent shooting from the floor.
Mere minutes before the start of the second round of the NBA draft, the Nuggets are rewarding Murray's play with a brand new max extension.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nuggets and Murray are nearing a lucrative four-year max contract worth $209 million.
Before this possible extension, the veteran would have been a free agent next offseason with his basketball services probably widely sought out by many suitors throughout the league.
Grading the Nuggets-Jamal Murray contract extension
Although Murray didn't play his best at times in last season's playoff run (averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game), the Nuggets are likely doing the right thing by giving Murray a long-term max contract.
The guard was a huge part of Denver's 2023 NBA championship and will likely be a big reason why the franchise continues to compete for deep playoff runs in a tough Western Conference.
While extending the veteran guard is great for the franchise, the Nuggets will probably need to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as well. Pope, who averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on 46 percent shooting this season was a perfect fit with Murray's inconsistencies on the defensive end of the floor.
KCP is now a free agent after declining his $15.4 million player option. While the Nuggets still have to figure out how to keep the two-time NBA champ on a long-term deal, the franchise can celebrate that they extended Murray to a long-term contract that is well worth the money.