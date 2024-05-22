Projecting Canada starting lineup, rotation after Jamal Murray confirms participation in Paris 2024 Olympics
By Lior Lampert
Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets was visibly frustrated during his postgame press conference this past Sunday in the wake of his team blowing a 20-point second-half lead to lose Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals on their home court against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and understandably so. Still, he implied this will be a busy offseason as he prepares to join Team Canada in the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.
Murray was asked twice by reporters whether or not we can anticipate his participation in the Olympics this summer as Canada looks to improve on their bronze medal finish from the 2023 FIBA World Cup en route to qualifying for the upcoming tournament in Paris without him. He confirmed both times that he would be ready to represent his native country, per Arash Madani of Rogers Sportsnet, rounding out what is one of the deepest and most talented rosters on the international level.
- PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Cory Joseph*
- SG: Jamal Murray*, Dillon Brooks
- SF: RJ Barrett, Luguentz Dort
- PF: Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles*
- C: Zach Edey, Dwight Powell
The bolded players are the projected starters, and those with asterisks were not members of the 2023 FIBA World Cup roster.
As you can see, the Canadian Olympic squad has a rotation littered with NBA talent and a starting five that could give the presumed favorite Team USA and other countries trouble, featuring MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Murray in a star-studded backcourt.
Moreover, Canada boasts a dynamic wing duo in RJ Barrett of the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. Alternatively, they could elect to swap one of the two for Luguentz Dort (Thunder) or Dillion Brooks (Houston Rockets) should they feel a need to make a defensive/shooting upgrade.
Additionally, the Canadians could turn to likely first-round 2024 NBA Draft pick and two-time college basketball AP Player of the Year Zach Edey to control the paint as a 7-foot-4 big man after he averaged a lowly 2.9 minutes per contest in the FIBA World Cup tournament last summer, relegating Dallas Mavericks veteran Dwight Powell to the bench.
With such a skilled and experienced roster from top to bottom and so many possible lineup combinations at their disposal, Team Canada will be looking to earn their first basketball Olympic medal since they won silver in 1936.