NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson free agency plans, Clippers hesitant on Paul George, Knicks-Mitchell update
Tonight, we get Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It sure feels like the optimal time for Boston to puts its foot down and raise Banner 18. If the Mavs can force a repeat of Game 4 — or simply eke out a victory to push it back to Dallas for Game 6 — suddenly the conversation around this Celtics squad shifts from all-time greatness to all-time fraudulence.
We don't want that, do we? (Well, if you're a Sixers fan......)
Meanwhile, the offseason is ramping up for the other 28 teams. The NBA Draft is a little more than a week out, followed shortly thereafter by free agency. We should be treated to plenty of change this summer as teams navigate the new collective bargaining agreement. Several stars could switch teams this summer.
Here are the latest NBA rumors to start your week off right.
NBA Rumors: 'Ship has sailed' on potential Donovan Mitchell-Knicks partnership
The New York Knicks are well positioned to target a second star to pair with Jalen Brunson. The options around the league are limited, however, as New York won't have the cap space to ink a max contract in free agency. The Knicks will need to trade for their next star. The question then becomes, who exactly is available?
There has been plenty of chatter about Donovan Mitchell potentially asking out of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization. That buzz has died off in recent weeks, however, with league executives widely expecting the 27-year-old to sign a max extension that tethers him to the Cavs for at least three more years. If Mitchell does worm his way out, however, the first place most fans will look is New York. The Knicks were once considered frontrunners to acquire Mitchell from the Jazz. He grew up around the city and would surely relish the chance to lead a winner on such a big stage.
Unfortunately for the New York faithful, we can safely cross that option off the list. Even if Mitchell demands a trade, we shouldn't expect the Knicks to take serious interest, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
"Knicks have always prioritized the flexibility of being able to trade for a star. That’s why they have a boatload of draft picks and flexible contracts they can include in deals... let’s get this out of the way: The Donovan Mitchell to New York ship has sailed."
The Knicks are building around Jalen Brunson, who has strung together two miraculous postseason runs and planted New York firmly on the contending radar. There are plenty of valid questions about Tom Thibodeau's workhorse mentality and the roster construction around Brunson, but he is the centerpiece of a very good, very connected team. The Knicks aren't going to add another smallish, ball-dominant guard who reduces Brunson's involvement and severely tanks New York's vaunted defense.
On the off chance that Mitchell does end up on the trade block, expect other big-market contenders — Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia — to emerge as the real interested parties.
NBA Rumors: Clippers appear hesitant to offer Paul George the four-year max
The Los Angeles Clippers are not so quietly the center of offseason speculation right now. With the Intuit Dome set to open its doors next season, Steve Ballmer has every incentive to field a competitive team. Kawhi Leonard is locked up long term, but Paul George and James Harden are both free agents.
In the interest of simplicity, we can assume Harden re-signs. There just doesn't appear to be much outside interest unless Harden takes a discount. The faint impression of a possible discount drove him away from Philadelphia, so color me skeptical of Harden taking a minimum deal in Phoenix or something like that. The Clippers will probably re-sign him to a reasonable two or three-year deal and be done with it.
The PG situation is a bit more complex. George is expected to field a four-year max contract offer from the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, and potentially even sign-and-trade candidates. And yet, despite a well-defined and competitive market for his services, the Clippers have been hesitant to engage with George's lofty demands. The tea leaves ain't hard to read, folks.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst laid it all out on Get Up.
"What is interesting to me is that the Clippers are very aware that somebody is going to offer [Paul George] a four-year max contract — wether it’s the 76ers or the Magic, or a team could even trade for him … the Clippers know all this is gonna go on, and yet they’re still not making this offer."
Maybe this is all posturing from the Clippers, teasing out how willing George might be to take a hometown discount. George already has more money than he knows what to do with and he grew up in LA. His family comes to games, he's comfortable there. It's not unreasonable for the Clippers to think that maybe George would stick around for less than market price.
On the other hand, George surely wants to feel wanted. If the Clippers, thoroughly motivated to contend for a championship, aren't willing to pay him the same amount as another very good team, well, George can leave. He can fly his family out to Philadelphia for a game with all the extra dough.
It sure feels like George leaving the Clippers is a possibility, if not quite a probability. The Sixers, Magic, and others are lurking, hoping that LA drops the ball.
NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson will listen to free agent offers outside Golden State
There is a real chance Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will never share the court again — at least not with the same jerseys on. Let that sink in. We are approaching a truly pivotal moment in Golden State Warriors franchise history. Maybe not in terms of winning basketball games, but certainly in terms of sentimentality and bittersweet feelings.
According to Shams Charania on Run it Back, Thompson "intends to test free agency" and is "open to all external options."
Moreover, the Orlando Magic and Thompson have "mutual interest," and Thompson recently followed Poalo Banchero on Instagram after wiping all Warriors gear from his profile page. Is that simply a leverage technique, or are the wheels of change already in motion?
It's hard to imagine Thompson in a different uniform. The Magic are a talented and competitive group with a need for veteran leadership and 3-point shooting. It's a great fit all around on paper, although I'd be hesitant to uncork a truly significant financial offer for Thompson right now. But, it fits on paper. Thompson probably looks better in Orlando than Golden State, honestly. It's just a question of if he's really, truly willing to leave, and if the Warriors can stomach letting a franchise legend walk.
Thompson has earned lifetime support from the Warriors' fandom. Even if he departs, he will be fondly remembered in Golden State circles and one day have his jersey retired in the Chase Center. Thompson's career to this point has been a real treasure. He has embraced the Bay Area lifestyle, and he was a pioneer in the Warriors' dynastic offense.
Now, it's time to mentally prepare for a late-career chapter in Disney World. Because it is very much possible.