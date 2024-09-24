NBA Rumors: Knicks big man target, Bulls-LaVine progress, Derrick Rose waived
- Memphis waives Derrick Rose after a quiet 2023-24 campaign
- Zach LaVine is committed to Bulls despite uncomfortable summer
- Knicks could have target in mind to replace injured Mitchell Robinson
With training camp on the docket and preseason games right around the corner, it's time to gear up for NBA basketball. It's back, or almost back, and there's plenty happening behind the scenes.
This was a chaotic and at times unpredictable summer, even with what felt like a low-stakes free agency period and fewer trades than we're accustomed to. Much of that chaos stems from what moves didn't happen, or what moves are coming down the pipeline as a result of this offseason.
Here are the latest NBA rumors from around the web to help get you through the work week.
NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose waived by Grizzlies ahead of training camp
The Memphis Grizzlies waived Derrick Rose on Monday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 35-year-old had one year and $3.4 million left on his contract, but he only appeared sparsely for the Grizzlies in 2023-24. Rose averaged 8.0 points and 3.3 assists on .461/.366/.889 splits in 16.6 minutes last season, playing in 24 games (seven starts) for the NBA's most injury-ravaged team.
SNY's Ian Begley added further context on the situation. While the Grizzlies did technically "waive" Rose, this is not an instance of Memphis simply cutting bait and eating dead money. Memphis actually let Rose out of his contract, giving him the potential freedom to join a different contender or, as many are speculating, retire.
Regardless of the path Rose decides to take, we shouldn't expect much from him at the NBA level next season. If he does join a new team, it will likely be in a streamlined, primarily leadership-based role. Rose can still put up buckets at a healthy clip, but the defense has declined to worrisome levels and he's quite injury prone.
If this is indeed it for the Chicago native, Rose will retire with one of the more singular career arcs of the 2000s. A former MVP and three-time All-Star, Rose was once an ascendant talent whose career was sideswiped by catastrophic knee injuries. He managed to carve out a respectable career post-ACL tear, but Rose's NBA tenure will always have a "what if" element to it.
NBA Rumors: Bulls, Zach LaVine are on same page ahead of training camp
The Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine spent the offseason bickering like an old married couple on the brink of divorce, telling each side about the boundless joy that awaited them on the other side. At least, that's how we can imagine it unfolding.
Chicago made every effort to trade LaVine after parting ways with DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, at long last signaling their desire to rebuild from the ground up. And yet, LaVine's contract, which still has three years and roughly $97 million remaining, is a hard pill to swallow for prospective trade partners. LaVine has undeniable talent, but the injuries have piled up and he's never won much in the pros.
So, despite a readily apparent disconnect, LaVine and Chicago will begin the season together. Apparently there have been overtures made in recent weeks, as the two sides appear to be starting the preseason on amicable terms.
"Now, there are legitimate questions of how LaVine fits on a team with young talent emerging," writes Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. "But in offseason conversations with Bulls leadership, including coach Billy Donovan, LaVine has vowed not to overstep or stunt the development of younger players, according to a team source."
That is a tremendous show of leadership and maturity from LaVine, especially after how ugly the offseason posturing got. The Bulls will continue trying to trade LaVine, an outcome he no doubt craves, but until his market perks up, the 29-year-old has every incentive to perform. The better he plays out of the gate, the sooner a team will talk itself into trading for the two-time All-Star.
LaVine still has plenty of talent. The public perception has probably swung too far negative on the former Slam Dunk champ. Sure, defense is a problem, but LaVine is a dynamic offensive weapon, capable of effortlessly oscillating between on and off-ball duties. His shot-making, downhill explosiveness, and much-improved passing would all benefit a number of contenders looking for a more potent second or third option offensively.
NBA Rumors: Knicks have 'shown interest' in trading for Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart
The New York Knicks' otherwise flawless offseason may be undermined by a lack of restorative work on the center depth chart. Isaiah Hartenstein left for $29 million annually from OKC, a number the Knicks quite literally were not allowed to match. It happens, you move on. The Knicks' inability to add more talent at the position, however, leaves a notable hole in the rotation.
Mitchell Robinson is perfectly competent in the starting role, but he's now slated to miss at least a couple months as he recovers from ankle surgery. With Robinson on the shelf until December or January, the Knicks' only options at center are Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims, and two-way rookie Ariel Hukporti. That is, unless the Knicks want to run small-ball with Julius Randle, a potentially disastrous defensive concept (AKA, not something Thibs is into).
The obvious next move is a trade. New York whiffed on a few potential free agents, but there are gettable trade targets abound. The Knicks were connected to Jazz 7-footer Walker Kessler at various points in the offseason, as well as Hawks veteran Clint Capela. Now, another potential option emerges, courtesy of James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.
"The team has shown interest in trading for Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart, among others."
It's a compelling possibility, made all the more realistic by the Pistons' need to carve out minutes in the frontcourt. Isaiah Stewart is trending toward a demotion to the second unit with Tobias Harris on the roster and there's no chance he outstrips Jalen Duren as the starting five. Comfortable as both a four or a five, Stewart would immediately find pay dirt as an important cog in the Knicks' contending machine.
Are there drawbacks? Of course. Stewart's defensive reputation is far more flash than substance. He's not much of a rim protector and the Knicks tend to prioritize a solid defensive anchor in the five spot. Still, Thibs loves a dawg, and Stewart is one of the hardest-working players in the NBA. He also has that blue-collar edge that tends to play well to the New York crowd. His 3-point shooting and various flashes of offensive skill could also prove handy, not to mention his runway for future growth at just 23 years old.