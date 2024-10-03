NBA Rumors: Knicks-DiVincenzo myth debunked, Rockets extension looming, Zach LaVine uncertainty
The NBA season is officially upon us. We're still a month-ish away from actual games, but training camp is underway and players are back in team facilities. It's an exciting feeling, made all the more exhilerating by the rampant uncertainty coursing through NBA discourse right now.
Nobody knows what the heck is going to happen this season. Sure, the Celtics are 'favorites' to win it all again, but the West has 12 or 13 bonafide playoff teams fighting for eight spots and the top of the East has never looked scarier with KAT in New York and Paul George in Philadelphia.
We have no clue who is going to win it all next summer. The window is wide open for a shocking number of teams, which should translate to quality basketball all season long.
Of course, as camps get underway and teams start to prepare for the season ahead, front offices to still looking to fine-tune rosters. The Karl-Anthony Towns trade was a great reminder that anything can happen at any time.
Here are the latest NBA rumors percolating in the news cycle.
NBA Rumors: Bulls 'actively' trying to trade Zach LaVine despite peace treaty
After a summer of tumult, Zach LaVine has reported to Chicago Bulls training camp and he's saying all the right things, espousing gratitude for the Bulls organization and talking about his excitement to grow alongside new teammates. It's a nice sentiment after a summer that could've gotten much uglier, but don't be fooled. LaVine won't be in a Chicago uniform for a second longer than he needs to be.
The reason LaVine hasn't been traded yet is because there just isn't much interest. That has not stopped the Bulls from "actively" shopping the former All-Star, per Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. If the right offer crosses the desk of Bulls GM Marc Eversley, expect that trade to be finalized as soon as legally possible. Chicago is ready to move on.
LaVine only managed 25 appearances last season due to injury, averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on .452/.349/.854 splits in 34.9 minutes. He is still much better than his reputation would suggest. Contenders would be tripping over themselves to add LaVine if his contract was better. A strong campaign in Chicago could drum up more serious interest ahead of the trade deadline, though. LaVine should occupy a featured role in Billy Donovan's offense, even as the Bulls try to embrace their youth movement.
A lot of LaVine characterizations tend to paint him as a volume shot-chucker who doesn't play defense or create for teammates at a high level. There are valid qualms with LaVine's skill set — the defense is bad and he's somewhat undersized an off-guard by today's standards — but he's more versatile and adaptable than he gets credit for. A high-level shooter, improving passer, and ridiculous straight-line athlete, LaVine will find ways to contribute this season. Don't be shocked if a team eventually works up the confidence to trade for him.
NBA Rumors: Alperen Sengun and Rockets are working toward a contract extension
The Houston Rockets and Alperen Sengun are working toward a contract extension, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. There is a "legitimate chance" that deal crosses the finish line before the Oct. 21 deadline. Sengun, for his part, appears optimistic that both sides will settle on common ground.
"We’ve been talking," Sengun told reporters. "I want to get the contract, and (the Rockets are) trying to negotiate with us and we’re trying to negotiate with them. So, it’s been good. We’re going to make it work. We still have time, you know, and hopefully we can make it work.”
Sengun has certainly earned the bag. Several of his draft peers — Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Franz Wagner, and Evan Mobley — inked rookie-scale max extensions this summer. The No. 2 pick from that draft, Jalen Green, appears to be on less certain terms with the Rockets. Odds are Green won't get nearly the same amount as Sengun, if he even gets a new contract before the season.
The Rockets' red-hot finish to last season came without Sengun, which has led too many folks to overlook just how talented the Turkish big man is. There was a strong case in favor of Sengun making the All-Star game last season. He's a hyper-efficient post scorer and one of the best frontcourt passing hubs in the league. Concerns about size and rim protection persist, but Sengun's potent mixture of skill and cunning should get him far in the league.
Houston is primed for a leap forward this season, with Sengun leading the charge.
NBA Rumors: Donte DiVincenzo was excited for Knicks' Villanova reunion despite reports to the contrary
The New York Knicks dealt Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves last weekend in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. It was a trade nobody saw coming, and it completely reshapes the competitive landscape in both conferences.
DiVincenzo figures to operate as a super-sixth man for the Wolves, supplying invaluable connective playmaking and 3-point shooting in the backcourt. He's a great defender, too, lest we forget. DiVincenzo immediately garners my preseason Sixth Man of the Year prediction and he's going to add compelling new dimensions to the Wolves' guard rotation.
That said, many were surprised that New York dealt the former Villanova product before he could even see the floor alongside former teammate Mikal Bridges. The 'Nova Knicks' reunion with DiVincenzo, Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart was one of the most pervasive storylines this offseason. Now we'll never actually get to see the full quartet in action together on the NBA stage.
It's a worthwhile sacrifice for the Knicks — KAT is a major talent upgrade in the frontcourt — but the move was followed by a surprising report from SNY's Ian Begley, who claimed that DiVincenzo was unhappy with the prospect of a reduced role and fewer minutes after the Bridges trade. In short, the 'Nova Knicks' concept did not align with DiVincenzo's personal vision.
Now we have a new report to the contrary. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, DiVincenzo was 'pumped' to play alongside Bridges and his former Villanova teammates. So, we have diametrically opposed reports from two reliable sources, which is always fun to parse through. We may never know for sure what DiVincenzo actually felt; odds are he won't give his honest take in the media for a while, if ever.
That said, it doesn't really matter what DiVincenzo wanted, because the Knicks dealt him either way. He's in Minnesota now as the new-look Wolves try to maintain contender status in the cutthroat West.