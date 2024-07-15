NBA Rumors: Knicks next moves, Clippers Westbrook replacement, Nuggets setback
- Knicks may not be done wheeling and dealing
- Clippers eyeing Tyus Jones to replace Russell Westbrook
- Nuggets devastatingly lose rookie DaRon Holmes for 2024-25 season
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Nuggets lose rookie DaRon Holmes for the season
Denver Nuggets rookie big man DaRon Holmes II ruptured his right Achilles tendon during his Summer League debut on Friday. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 2024 No. 22 overall pick is "expected" to miss the entire upcoming NBA campaign.
Holmes played well in his first Summer League showing before suffering the lower leg injury. He scored 11 points (4-of-8 shooting), adding seven rebounds and a steal. Unfortunately, he left Cox Pavilion on crutches, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.
The Nuggets traded up with the Phoenix Suns to select Holmes after many suspected Denver made him a draft night promise. He is a promising young prospect who was supposed to make an impact in his inaugural campaign as a pro, though that will now have to wait.
Not only was Holmes slotted to be the primary backup for MVP Nikola Jokic, but reporting indicates he could've had chances to play alongside him. Instead, Denver will presumably turn to veteran free-agent addition Dario Sarix and 23-year-old Zeke Nnaji to fill the void.
A former college standout at Dayton, Holmes was named the Atlantic 10 Conference co-Player of the Year in 2023-24. He averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.1 blocks with .544/.386/.713 shooting splits. His ability to stretch the floor offensively and protect the rim defensively makes him an intriguing asset for the Nuggets. Alas, that vision got postponed for the time being with the recent and devastating development.
NBA Rumors: Clippers eyeing Tyus Jones as Russell Westbrook replacement
Russell Westbrook exercised his $4 million player option for 2024-25 at the end of June. Since then, the Los Angeles Clippers have been working to find a trade for the veteran point guard. And now, the team could use the 35-year-old as a bargaining chip to acquire his replacement.
On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that the Clippers have expressed interest in Tyus Jones via the sign-and-trade market.
As Scotto points out, the Clippers have "some combination of expiring contracts" they can offer the Washington Wizards between Westbrook and P.J. Tucker. Moreover, Los Angeles has former All-Rookie guard Bones Hyland, who could make for an intriguing asset and tie together the transaction for Jones.
Scotto suggests that Hyland may "potentially become expendable," considering the Clippers re-signed James Harden and acquired rotational guards like Kris Dunn and Kevin Porter Jr.
Jones, 28, is coming off a breakout year in his inaugural season with the Wizards. He averaged career highs in points (12), assists (7.3) and field goal/three-point percentage (48.9 and 41.4 percent, respectively) across 66 starts.
One of the savvier floor generals in the league, Jones would give the Clippers a dependable lead ball handler to run the second unit. Conversely, he could play alongside Harden if needed.
NBA Rumors: Knicks' next moves include adding outside shooters
New York Knicks lead executive Leon Rose has been busy working the phones this summer. And recent intel would lead us to believe he hasn't finished wheeling and dealing yet.
By Scotto's accounts, the Knicks have "explored" adding "more shooting depth" in the form of veteran sharpshooters Davis Bertans and Landry Shamet.
Bertans is a career 39.6 percent shooter from beyond the arc. He presents mismatch opportunities as a stretch five who can't be left unattended from the perimeter, considering he is 6-foot-10.
Shamet is a 38.4 percent shooter from long distance. The Knicks are one of a handful of teams that have explored kicking the tires on the 26-year-old, as specified by Scotto. The Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves are considered possible suitors. Meanwhile, a return to the Wizards isn't out of the question.
New York is also scouring the market for frontcourt depth. The Knicks have contacted the Utah Jazz about big man Walker Kessler, though nothing has materialized. Alternatively, re-signing Precious Achiuwa remains an option.
After expanding the blockbuster trade that sent two-way wing Mikal Bridges to the Knicks, New York can retain Achiuwa via the taxpayer mid-level exception.