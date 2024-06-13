NBA Rumors: Lakers-Jimmy Butler trade, Sixers-Caruso buzz, Hawks No. 1 pick shocker
- Amid poor contract extension talks with Heat, Jimmy Butler is signaling for the Lakers to trade for him
- The Sixers are possibly interested in trading for Alex Caruso
- Atlanta may be making a blockbuster move with the No. 1 overall pick
NBA rumors: Jimmy Butler promotes trade to Lakers
While speaking with Nikki Kay of Spectrum L.A. during the broadcast of the Sparks-Wings game, Jimmy Butler told Ion's national audience that "for some reason 22 looks good in purple and gold.”
Of course, rising rookie Cameron Brink wears No. 22 for the Sparks, but it should be noted that Butler has worn No. 22 since signing with the Heat in 2019. That said, he is currently undergoing bitter contract negotiations with said franchise.
The Heat seem unwilling to offer Butler a two-year, $113 million extension. Butler, who can still be a top-10 star in the playoffs is injury-prone, doesn't take the regular season seriously and will be 35 before the start of the NBA season on top of other relevant concerns.
While Butler is probably trying to entice the Lakers into making trade calls for him, the star will probably not end up wearing the purple and gold when push comes to shove. Yes, there is a good chance that Pat Riley doesn't budge on giving Butler the extension that he wants, but it's hard to see a world where the Lakers trade for Butler.
The only realistic world where the Lakers trade for Butler is one where the franchise makes a panic trade after losing LeBron James in free agency this offseason. Although James' free agency plans are a bit unclear, it's easy to assume that the Lakers have the inside track of re-signing the star as long as they draft Bronny James in the second round.
Yes, the older James could spur the Lakers for the Sixers or another franchise this offseason but honestly, that is a big if. With this in mind, it's fair to likely put this rumor to bed for now and focus on Butler's contract talks with the Heat.
NBA rumors: Philadelphia Sixers looking to trade first-rounder for prized veteran
While appearing on 97.5 The Fanatic, Ky Carlin told fans that he doesn't "think the Sixers keep the No. 16 pick." Instead, he thinks that the franchise will trade that pick for a "win-now player." Carlin suggested that the Sixers could go after the Bulls' Alex Caruso.
Chicago is seemingly looking to compete for the Play-In tournament while getting ready for a short rebuild once DeMar DeRozan's play is no longer able to lead them into a postseason berth.
This could mean that a veteran like Caruso (a free agent next offseason) could be a target should Chicago make him available. The guard is a good 3&D wing as the one-time NBA champion averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 46 percent shooting this season. If the Sixers were to make this move before they spent their cap space, they wouldn't have to give up any players in the deal as Caruso's $9 million contract would fit into their cap space.
With Caruso likely being highly valued around the league, the Bulls would likely want one or two more first-round picks to get a deal done. Notably, the Sixers can offer the Bulls a 2028 Clippers first-round pick in addition to the other first-round picks that they have at the end of the decade. Caruso would probably be a great fit with the Sixers as the guard's defensive ability can help make up for Tyrese's Maxey struggles on that end of the court.
Additionally, the 2020 NBA champion is a good fit on a roster and can likely be a starter or top reserve on a title-winning franchise. As the Sixers continue to look to trade for win-now veterans, the Hawks are filling the rumor mill once again concerning their first overall draft pick.
NBA rumors: Hawks could trade down and take big man 3&D shooter
According to Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports, Donovan Clingan's "impressions" on Hawks officials ' are "fueling rumors of a potential trade down where they could target the big man and add another draft asset." This comes as the Hawks are set to trade one of Dejounte Murray or Trae Young with the franchise split on trading either guard.
"Sources also say Clingan not only worked out, but made an impression while doing so, fueling rumors of a potential trade down where they could target the big man and add another draft asset."
Despite reports suggesting both guards could be traded, this recent rumor suggests that the Hawks will trade one of the guards with the franchise taking Clingan as a major piece to fit around the one that stays in Atlanta. Yes, this possible draft pick doesn't answer any major questions for the Hawks but this may be the move for the squad if they choose to keep one of these two guards.
While the UConn student-athlete doesn't have much star potential, the center can be a great screener/defender with his biggest weakness coming from a lack of 3-point shot. Clingan isn't a perfect prospect by any means but the prospect is seemingly someone who could battle with the best of them in the paint.
Regardless if any of these rumors led to blockbuster moves this offseason, all of these situations are worth monitoring as we head into the offseason.