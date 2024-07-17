NBA Rumors: Lakers whiff on key free agent, Clippers-Zach LaVine trade, Knicks-Hartenstein heartbreak
- Isaiah Hartenstein almost took a discount to re-sign with New York
- Clippers considered a potential landing spot for Bulls albatross Zach LaVine
- Lakers missed Gary Trent Jr. because Bucks were able to guarantee more
We have reached the deceptively-quiet portion of the offseason. NBA Free Agency is moving at a snail's pace, but it's not done. Trade talks have petered out... but not disappeared entirely. And, while the Paris Olympics and Summer League distract us, front offices league-wide are angling for ways to improve their rosters on the margins.
There's still plenty yet to unfold this summer. Here are the latest NBA rumors on this fine hump day.
NBA Rumors: Isaiah Hartenstein almost took discount to re-sign with Knicks
The New York Knicks lost breakout center Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder on a three-year, $87 million contract in free agency. It was a huge financial commitment from the Thunder, an unambiguous indicator of GM Sam Presti's reformed, all-in approach. And, it was a brutal blow to the Knicks, whose late-season success coincided with Hartenstein's transition into the starting center role.
New York couldn't do much here. The most the Knicks were allowed to pay under the CBA was four years, $72.5 million — an offer the front office kept on the table throughout Hartenstein's free agency, per SNY's Fred Katz. The Knicks wanted Hartenstein back and, judging from the 7-footer's latest comments, he wanted to be back.
Money talks, though, and OKC was too great an opportunity to pass up. Here's what Hartenstein told Stefan Bondy of the New York Post about his decision.
"It was hard. For me if it wasn’t a situation like Oklahoma City with a chance to win, I don’t think I would’ve left. But that money is — you have to think about it, I just had a child so. …But it was really hard. I love New York. I love the front office, I loved my team. So It was definitely hard. If it wasn’t a situation where I felt like I really had a chance to win, I probably wouldn’t have left."
There were two key factors at play in Hartenstein's departure. Money, obviously, but also the chance to contend. He's not taking $29 million annually to fart around with the Detroit Pistons. He's taking $29 million annually to reinforce a rare weak point on the reigning No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. OKC is quite possibly the preseason favorite to come out of the West, in large part due to Hartenstein's arrival.
New York faces a tough task in replacing Hartenstein. Mitchell Robinson can step back into the starting lineup, but the Knicks don't have a clear backup on the roster yet. Hartenstein, meanwhile, figures to thrive in OKC's drive-and-kick offense as a screen-setter, short roll passer, and skilled interior finisher.
NBA Rumors: Clippers thought of as potential Zach LaVine landing spot
The Chicago Bulls are finally moving in a new direction. Alex Caruso was dealt to OKC in the early stages of the offseason, a controversial move that landed former No. 6 pick Josh Giddey in Chicago. Then, the Bulls bid farewell to DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings, officially ending their residency in the middle of the road.
Still, the Bulls have struggled to shed all their dead weight. Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball are all still on the roster. Chicago has little use for win-now vets, especially those on exorbitant contracts with serious durability concerns. LaVine is unique in terms of how stale and sour his relationship with the Bulls has grown. He has been on the trade block since last season and despite the Bulls' staunchest efforts, there hasn't been a taker.
Frankly, it's a bit shocking to see how low LaVine's value has stooped. Chicago's unwillingness to attach assets to his contract — three years, $137 million remaining — is the primary obstacle to a deal, aside from the general scale of his deal. As the new CBA drops the hammer on expensive teams, LaVine is clearly viewed as a negative asset.
It's easy to forget that LaVine is, like, good at basketball. He struggled a bit out of the gate last season before injuries took root, but when he's healthy, LaVine is a tier-one athlete capable of creating his own offense, putting pressure on the rim, and stressing defenses with his dynamic 3-point shooting. A number of contenders would benefit from LaVine's presence, if maybe not the financial implications of his contract.
While the Bulls are bracing for LaVine to begin the season in Chicago, one team is still viewed as a potential landing spot, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
The Los Angeles Clippers were once briefly attached to DeMar DeRozan as a potential pivot following Paul George's departure for Philadelphia. Well, perhaps LaVine is next in line. The All-Star swingman won't cost additional assets beyond the salaries required to match his $43 million contract, and LaVine gives the Clippers another dose of star-power next to Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
It's a solid basketball fit, but the Clippers' unwillingness to pay George his desired contract makes me skeptical of a LaVine trade. The latter is five years younger, with only three years left on his deal, but LaVine comes with his own injury baggage. At a certain point, the Clippers probably want some level of security around their top financial investments. There's no guarantee that LaVine, Leonard, and Harden all make it to the playoffs at full strength.
Still, Los Angeles is worth monitoring as the Bulls try to shed LaVine's contract and avoid the distraction inherent to his presence on a rebuilding roster.
NBA Rumors: Lakers missed out on Gary Trent Jr. due to lack of starting guarantee
Gary Trent Jr. landed with the Milwaukee Bucks on a veteran minimum contract Tuesday afternoon, a tremendous value for Doc Rivers' squad. The 25-year-old wing, who reportedly turned down $15 million annually from the Toronto Raptors at one point, saw his market crumble as teams became weary of major long-term salaries under the new CBA.
Trent had offers from other teams, maybe even for more money, but he opted to re-team with former Portland Trail Blazers running mate Damian Lillard in Milwaukee. Another key component of Trent's decision: he was guaranteed a starting spot with the Bucks, a guarantee that was not made by other prospective suitors.
According to Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily, the Los Angeles Lakers' unwillingness to guarantee Trent a spot in the starting lineup contributed to his eventual landing in Milwaukee.
On the surface, this is a simple factor of team context. Los Angeles has entrenched backcourt starters in LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell. The Bucks are limited in terms of depth and just lost Malik Beasley to Detroit in free agency, clearing the runway for Trent to start. It's a great opportunity for Trent to rebuild his value on a contender and, ideally, get his payday next summer.
Still, it's a bit jarring to see that Los Angeles similarly didn't extend a starting guarantee to Klay Thompson, despite offering four years and $80 million. Trent and Thompson are both better players than D'Angelo Russell, and there's reason to believe LeBron and Reaves can adequately handle point guard responsbilties. So, again, this is a bit strange.
Rob Pelinka and the Lakers still haven't brought in outside talent beyond the NBA Draft this summer. Rather than meaningful growth, the Lakers are stewing in mediocrity. At a certain point, the front office has to take a leap of faith and put more effort into improving the core around James and Anthony Davis.