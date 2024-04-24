NBA rumors: LeBron-Knicks buzz, Warriors-Cavs blockbuster, Zion update
The NBA Playoffs push on. Some fanbases (cough, cough, Philadelphia 76ers), have already witnessed heartbreak of the most acute nature. On the other end of the spectrum, of course, we have New York Knicks fans who feel like anything and everything is possible. Only the postseason can inspire such strong emotions.
In the background, however, the NBA rumors are percolating. The offseason has arrived for half the league, and it is fast approaching for the rest. As we edge closer to the draft, free agency, and trades, here is the buzz most worth your attention today.
NBA rumors: Pelicans could get Zion Williamson back in NBA Playoffs
Zion Williamson has never been in the playoffs before. That is an absurd truth, and the perfect encapsulation of his career to date. He's a special, game-breaking talent, but his body has failed him at every pivotal juncture. When the New Orleans Pelicans need him most, he's not available.
That narrative could change this postseason. It's a long shot — Williamson is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, which he sustained in the Play-In loss to the Los Angeles Lakers — but not impossible. When asked about the probability of a return, Zion left the door open. Not wide open, but definitely ajar.
"[A return] is definitely realistic. That is absolutely realistic. Like I said, I have to pass tests. Get back to baseline. Hopefully, I will be out there." (via Christian Clark, NOLA.com)
Williamson was originally slated to be reevaluated after two weeks. The first four games of their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder take place within that two-week stretch, so the earliest Williamson can return, in theory, is Game 5. That is assuming the Pelicans, currently in an 0-1 hole, reach Game 5.
New Orleans could, in theory, rush Williamson back earlier than expected, but that is tough to imagine provided his lengthy injury history. The Pelicans can't lose sight of the long view here. If New Orleans can't beat the Thunder, well, we probably won't see the 23-year-old until next season.
NBA rumors: Warriors-Cavaliers trade centered on Andrew Wiggins and Jarrett Allen
The Golden State Warriors' season ended in bitter disappointment. Changes are clearly on the horizon, but the extent of those changes is unclear. Chris Paul is probably out the door, and Klay Thompson's future is not set in stone like we all imagined. He probably ends up re-signing, but there is going to be a market for his services, and Golden State won't get away with an underpay.
Andrew Wiggins is another candidate to move on. He's under contract through 2027, but Wiggins' struggles placed him squarely on the chopping block at the trade deadline. This offseason presents another opportunity for the Warriors to find a taker. Over at Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley has cooked up quite the proposal involving the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In short, the Warriors package, Wiggins, rookie standout Trayce Jackson-Davis, and a handful of first-round picks to acquire All-Star center Jarrett Allen from the Cavs.
Multiple factors will influence the feasibility of this trade — most of all, how long Cleveland's postseason run lasts. All signs point toward the Cavs quickly dispatching the Orlando Magic in Round 1, but the Boston Celtics are looming in a hypothetical Round 2. If the Cavs get bounced in four or five games, that could lead to Donovan Mitchell's departure and (or) a complete paradigm shift in the Cleveland front office.
The Cavs' jumbo-sized frontcourt of Allen and Evan Mobley has been aces in the regular season, but their playoff viability is under intense scrutiny. The Magic probably aren't the best barometer for success, but the Celtics' dynamic offense and razor-sharp defense could prove insurmountable. It's hard to survive multiple non-shooters in the playoffs.
Cleveland would boost their wing defense while installing Evan Mobley as the full-time center and primary rim protector. Wiggins was the No. 1 pick to Cleveland in 2014, but he was traded to Minnesota for Kevin Love weeks later. It's a homecoming, in a very obtuse, roundabout way. He can still supply on-ball defense and spot-up 3s. A change of scenery might help, too.
For Golden State, the appeal is obvious. Allen can anchor an elite defense and he would give Stephen Curry a true vertical threat to the rim. The Warriors have never had a lob threat of Allen's caliber, nor a rim protector that covers so much ground in the paint.
It's a fascinating proposal, for sure.
NBA rumors: LeBron James could sign-and-trade his way to Knicks
The Lakers' offseason will center on a single goal: re-signing LeBron James. We all expect it to happen, but as the Lakers hurl toward another early postseason exit, it's worth wondering if James might shock the world. His son is NBA draft-eligible, and the Lakers are stuck in a rut. We have seen LeBron change teams four times now.
If he does leave, it won't be for Minnesota or OKC. No offense meant, of course, but James is a billionaire business aficionado. He enjoys the finer things in life, and he's not going to sacrifice business endeavors to sign up with a tiny media market. One obvious, highly logical destination is the New York Knicks.
New York doesn't have the cap space to sign James outright, but a sign-and-trade is within the realm of possibility. The Knicks have a lot of trade ammo built up and the motivation to star hunt. Few teams are more 'one piece away' than New York, and James' postseason experience could elevate Tom Thibodeau's crew of try-hards (complementary) to the next level.
That is what Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus is pitching, at least.
"To the best of his ability, James will probably direct where his son lands. Perhaps that's with the Lakers, though some around the league speculate it'll be with the New York Knicks. If so, James would probably opt in and orchestrate a trade from the Lakers (perhaps with Julius Randle, other salaries and picks to Los Angeles)."
James is expected to seek a no-trade clause and full guarantees on his next deal, so the Knicks would need to oblige on both fronts in addition to convincing James to bolt from his deeply-set roots in New York.
As the playoffs continue, though, it's worth circling back to this buzz. The idea that James would never leave the Lakers is probably slightly overblown. He definitely would for the right team, and if there is enough motivation on the court and, potentially with his son Bronny, off the court.