NBA rumors: Suns pursuing Bridges, Clarkson wants Knicks, Drummond available
- Miles Bridges continues to be the Suns' primary trade deadline target
- Jordan Clarkson is reportedly very open to a trade to the Knicks
- Of all the Bulls' players, Andre Drummond may be the most available
By Lior Lampert
ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has suggested that the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline could be quiet compared to recent seasons, but the rumor mill continues to churn out the news.
NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls shopping Andre Drummond
Amid Zach LaVine’s foot injury putting any trade speculation to bed and DeMar DeRozan’s future with the Chicago Bulls looking murky at best, veteran center Andre Drummond remains a name to monitor ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, Drummond is “considered to be the most likely Chicago player to be moved by Thursday,” following LaVine’s decision to undergo season-ending surgery.
While Drummond may not be the two-time All-Star he once was, he is still an elite rebounder, solid rim runner, and a big body who can clog up the paint for opposing offenses.
Averaging 8.3 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game, Drummond leads the NBA in rebounds per game among players who average 20 minutes or less. Moreover, he’s putting up 7.7 points and 1.1 steals per contest to go with his stellar rebounding.
Set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the Bulls could look to secure any assets they can in exchange for Drummond if they feel that he is not a part of their long-term roster construction.
Per HoopsHype, Drummond has drawn interest from the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Phoenix Suns. The Houston Rockets also looked into acquiring the former No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft before they ultimately traded for center Steven Adams in a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Sitting at 23-27 and ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Bulls have been stuck in the mud for years and could benefit from even the slightest of roster shakeups, putting Drummond at center stage.