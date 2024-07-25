NBA Rumors: Warriors more open to Kuminga trade, suitors for Cam Johnson, 'cold' market for Clarkson
- The Warriors willingness to trade Jonathan Kuminga could lead to a big trade
- Teams are lining up to trade for versatile Nets wing
- Trade market for Utah’s sixth man doesn’t look promising
We are in the thick of the NBA offseason however there are still several rumors floating around which could result in a big move that shakes up the offseason. It's possible that the next big trade will happen sooner rather than later. Let's dive into the top NBA rumors of the day.
NBA Rumors: Warriors more open to Kuminga trade than Podziemski
The Warriors have been involved in several trade rumors this offseason especially for Utah's Lauri Markkanen. The hold-up has been agreeing on value the Warriors are proposing trades centered around Moses Moody and draft picks while the Jazz are seeking picks along with both young wings Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski.
It's been well reported the Warriors' main hesitation has been parting ways with Podziemski. Marc Stein recently confirmed this idea and discussed the possibility of Golden State trading Kuminga.
"There is also a growing belief leaguewide that the Warriors would be more willing to move Jonathan Kuminga in a Markkanen trade — or any big-swing deal — than Podziemski," Stein wrote. "To this point, however, it must be noted that Golden State's offers for Markkanen have centered around a package featuring Moses Moody and draft compensation without including Podziemski or Kuminga."
Stein's report could be a turning point in the Markkanen trade discussions. If the Warriors Kuminga include in a trade along with Moody and picks this could land them Markkanen. However, it's worth noting the Jazz are also rumored to prefer Podziemski in a Markkanen deal. Nevertheless, a package centered around Kuminga and picks could be the best return Utah gets.
Kuminga, 21 is a high-quality two-way wing with a knack for creating his own shot. Last season Kuminga was the Warriors' second option offensively averaging 16.1 points per game. He could further elevate his play and scoring output this year if he isn't moved. Kuminga's shot creation abilities and upside make him talented enough to be the centerpiece of a trade for Markkanen or a player of similar caliber.
While Kuminga is the more talented self creator Podziemski's all-around skill set is likley a key reason why he is more internally popular. In his rookie season, Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 38.5 percent 3-point shooting. Podziemski's abilities as a floor spacer, playmaker, and rebounder make him a cleaner fit next to most stars. Notably, Kuminga shot just 32 percent from beyond the arc last season and doesn't offer much as a playmaker. If the Warriors land a star it would make sense for them to keep Podziemski and allow Kuminga to develop elsewhere with even more opportunity.
NBA Rumors: Lakers, Kings, Magic seen as top suitors for Cam Johnson
The Nets entered a full rebuild this offseason after trading away Mikal Bridges to the Knicks. Cam Johnson remains on their roster as a highly valuable trade asset. With the Nets looking to bottom out even more trading Johnson for some more draft capital would be logical. Johnson would be perfect for several competitive teams as a 3-and-D wing with great positional size at 6-foot-8. Johnson shot 39 percent from three last season which matches his career average.
The New York Post lists the Kings, Magic, and Lakers as the top suitors for Johnson. However, they also mention the Spurs, Warriors, and Raptors as possible dark horse landing spots.
"While the Kings, Magic and Lakers are interested, [in Cam Johnson] one recent report claimed the Spurs, Raptors or Warriors could be a “dark horse.”
The Magic have upgraded their three-point shooting by signing Kentavious Caldwell Pope and drafting Tristan Da Silva. Notably, the Magic were deadlast in 3-pointers made last season. Trading for Johnson would be a massive upgrade to the team's shooting along with their other additions Orlando would be one of the most dangerous teams in the East. A deal centered around Cole Anthony and draft capital could be inciting for the Nets.
For the Kings adding a floor spacer and defensive wing with the addition of DeMar DeRozan would be ideal. The Kings could trade Kevin Huerter along with draft picks to land Johnson. This move also gives the Kings more versatility and frontcourt size. The Lakers have long desired another shooter next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Johnson would be the perfect fit. While the Lakers are an intriguing fit for Johnson it's unclear what the return would be especially with the team entering the first-apron this summer.
Of the dark horse teams, the Spurs would be the most exciting and best fit. Landing another shooter next to Victor Wembanyama would be a great move. Johnson's size and shooting abilities make him a natural fit. Paired with their other additions the Spurs could be a sneaky competitive team in the West. The same NewYorkPost article mentioned Keldon Johnson and draft picks in exchange for Cam Johnson.
"NBA analyst Jake Winbach suggested San Antonio could want him, dangling Keldon Johnson and draft compensation."
This return would benefit both sides as the Spurs would upgrade the roster and fit around Wemby while the Nets would get more draft picks and a high-quality 24-year-old wing. Keldon Johnson is a talented shot creator but his lack of playmaking and consistent three-point shooting make him a difficult fit next to Wemby. However, on an upstart Nets squad, Johnson would be perfect.
NBA Rumors: Trade market for Jordan Clarkson 'cold'
While most of Utah's offseason rumors pertain to Lauri Markkanen Jordan Clarkson is another player who could be on the move as the Jazz look to bottom out. Clarkson is a gifted microwave scorer off the bench. He averaged 17.1 points last year and 5 assists in the 2020-21 season Clarkson was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year. However, recent reports suggest he hasn't gathered much interest. Here's the latest from Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake City Tribune.
"Clarkson, meanwhile, needs a bounceback season after really struggling with his efficiency last year. As of now, there haven’t been any other interested NBA teams in trading for his services."
To this point last season Clarkson posted shooting splits of .413/.294/.881 his 29 percent from 3 is particularly concerning. Having a great sixth man and bench scorer is always something teams will look for however, 3-point shooting is at a premium in today's game. Notably, Clarkson is only a career 33 percent 3-point shooter. Without being a consistent and efficient shooter it's hard to see a big trade market for Clarkson.
Additionally, the Jazz are likely seeking draft capital in return for Clarkson as they enter a full rebuild. It's risky to trade draft picks for an inconsistent shooter like Clarkson especially one who is 32. One possibility the Jazz could explore is including Clarkson in a Markkanen trade. Alternatively, the Jazz will have to wait until Clarkson improves his trade value in the regular season.