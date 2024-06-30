Crafting a Warriors-Jazz blockbuster trade around Lauri Markkanen
By Lior Lampert
On Saturday, Los Angeles Clippers two-way star wing Paul George declined his $48.7 2024-25 player option. He will become an unrestricted free agent, which creates a massive domino effect around the NBA.
George's decision to hit the open market effectively limits his choices. Teams without cap space now lose the possibility of him opting into his deal and forcing his way out -- like the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors had been linked to George as a legitimate sign-and-trade suitor, though they are now out of the sweepstakes for the nine-time All-Star. So, what's next for Golden State?
All-world point guard Stephen Curry isn't getting any younger, and the front office knows that. As he enters the twilight years of his career, the Warriors have shown aggressiveness in their pursuit to upgrade the roster around him. Where will they turn after missing out on George?
Conveniently for the Dubs, the Utah Jazz have reportedly softened their stance on parting ways with a 7-foot sharpshooting big man, Lauri Markkanen. A knockdown three-point assassin and proven scorer, the 2022-23 Most Improved Player would be a significant addition for Golden State.
It won't be cheap, especially considering the Warriors must go through a Jazz front office led by executive Danny Ainge. But that shouldn't stop them from making a run at Markkanen. Here is a blockbuster trade that brings the Finland native (nicknamed "The Finnisher") to the Bay Area.
A Warriors-Jazz blockbuster trade sending Lauri Markkanen to the Bay
Recent intel from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype leads us to believe the Warriors will not be moving Kuminga unless they net an "All-NBA player" in return. Markkanen may not have that accolade on his résumé, but beggars can't be choosers. He is the closest Golden State can find to a talent of that caliber, which comes at a cost.
Markkanen averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on .480/.399/.899 shooting splits in 2023-24. He is two seasons from an All-Star nod and is entering his age-27 campaign.
Losing Kuminga (and Moses Moody) stings for the Warriors. But they land another promising young weapon the Warriors can build around in the post-Curry era while maximizing their current window. However, he is entering the final year of his deal and will need an extension.
Meanwhile, Utah embraces the rebuild after missing out on Mikal Bridges. They receive Kuminga, Moody, two unprotected first-round picks and a 2026 second-rounder via the Atlanta Hawks. Plus, they swap the $53.16 million left on John Collins' current pact for Chris Paul's expiring $30 million contract that becomes fully guaranteed on Sunday.
Kuminga is an exceptional 21-year-old swingman who ascended upon entering the starting lineup this season. He averaged 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor in 46 contests with the first unit. He presents the Jazz with an intriguing long-term build block alongside second-year guard Keyonte George and rookie Cody Williams.
While it is hard to envision Paul sticking in Utah, his salary makes him a valuable asset. If he stays, the Jazz will shed significant money off their payroll ahead of a stacked free-agent class next summer. Alternatively, they could re-route the floor general to a franchise needing a veteran floor general or financial relief in exchange for draft capital.
Collins would be an expensive role player for the Warriors. Nonetheless, he'd be solid as a stretch big who can play the four or five. He averaged 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds while posting a 37.1 percent clip from long distance on 3.4 nightly attempts.
As the buzz around Markkanen continues, demand for his services is heating up. Several suitors are ramping up their pursuit of the Jazz star.