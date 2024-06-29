4 trades the Rockets can make for players not named Kevin Durant
Earlier this week, the Houston Rockets made a trade with the Brooklyn Nets which gave them two of the Phoneix Suns' future first-round picks. Now, the Rockets are armed with five first-round picks over the next three drafts and are poised to target a star.
After, this deal many began speculating that the Rockets are trying to pry Kevin Durant away from Phoenix. However, Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that the Rockets are interested in landing any star whether it's Durant or someone else.
Let's dive into four-star trade targets for the Rockets outside of KD.
4. A Rockets-Clippers sign-and-trade for Paul George
Paul George could be looking to leave the Clippers via trade. It has been reported that the Clippers are seeking some win-now reinforcements along with significant draft capital in exchange for George. This asking price makes the Rockets possible suitors.
Adding an elite two-way wing in George is perfect with the Rockets' defensive identity. Crucially George wouldn't interfere with the Rockets' young core. The ability to be competitive immediately while getting the most out of your young core is an ideal combination.
3. A Rockets-Pelicans trade for Zion Williamson
On Friday, it was reported the Rockets prefer to land a young star, and Zion Williamson is among the players Houston will target.
The Pelicans have long been expected to trade Brandon Ingram. However, it could be possible the Pelicans decide to blow it up and move on from the Zion era which has been lackluster over the past five seasons. Given the Rockets' assets and desire to land a start they could overpay for Zion.
The frontcourt pairing between Zion's athleticism and Sengun's passing is incredibly intriguing. Furthermore, under the tough love style of head coach Ime Udoka Zion could unlock his full potential. Ultimately, the Rockets-Zion pairing would be ideal for all sides.
2. Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler's future with the Heat is murky. As of now, it looks like Butler and the Heat won't sign an extension this offseason. The Heat could be proactive and trade Butler before he enters 2025 free agency.
While the Rockets might want to go younger Butler is a clear fit. Butler would give the Rockets a star two-way wing and allow them to remain competitive while developing young talent. This two-timeline approach gives the Rockets the best of both worlds, so to speak.
Additionally, Butler is a Hoston native and the Rockets previously tried to land him in 2018. If Butler is available the Rockets would likely be a suitor and they would be able to make an incredible offer for him.
1. Devin Booker
If the Rockets are unable to pull off a trade for Durant they should look no further than his teammate Devin Booker.
Wojnarowski and another report on Friday also discussed Booker being a target for the Rockets. With the Rockets' combination of young talent and future assets, they could make a Godfather offer to land Booker. The combination of Jalen Green and five first-round picks including getting some of their own picks back could end up being too much for the Suns to pass up on.
This trade would make Houston a legit playoff team in the West. The two-man game between Booker and Alperen Sengun as well as Booker's fit around a great defensive team is exciting. A possible Booker to Houston trade would be one of the most exciting yet unexpected deals this offseason.