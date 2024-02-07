New-Dad vibes are now off the charts for star Chiefs defender in Super Bowl
L'Jarius Sneed is back with the Kansas City Chiefs after missing Super Bowl Opening Night for the birth of his daughter, and the vibes are immaculate.
By Lior Lampert
After missing Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Kansas City Chiefs fans became concerned about the status of their top cornerback and team captain, L’Jarius Sneed.
However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport concluded his reporting of Sneed’s absence by clarifying that he was absent for personal reasons – good reasons at that.
Rapoport didn’t get into specifics, but his colleague James Palmer cleared up the situation a couple of days later:
L’Jarius Sneed and Bella Wu welcome their daughter to the world
Per Palmer, Sneed and his girlfriend Bella Wu welcomed a baby girl into the world, his second child.
Chiefs fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Sneed didn’t suffer any injury and returned to the team. Addressing the media following his return, Sneed said the birth of his daughter has given him a newfound motivation ahead of Super Bowl Sunday and beyond.
With the Chiefs set to face the San Francisco 49ers and their high-flying offensive unit filled with dynamic pass-catchers such as Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian McCaffrey in Super Bowl LVIII, they need Sneed to help neutralize the star-studded offense.
Since Kansas City selected Sneed in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he’s emerged as a lockdown cornerback who plays nearly every snap for the Chiefs and draws the assignment of the opposition’s top wideout.
In 2023, Sneed recorded 78 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections (which ranked near the top of the league), five tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.
Now that Sneed’s daughter is born and he is back with the team, he can shift his focus to the highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch between the 49ers and Chiefs as Kansas City looks to become the ninth team to win back-to-back titles in NFL history.
Congrats to Sneed and Wu on the birth of their daughter!