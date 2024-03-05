New Mike Evans contract details reveal much more reasonable terms for Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their offseason off to a quick start by re-signing Mike Evans to a two-year deal. Evans was set to be not only the best wide receiver available but one of the best players overall available in free agency. Now with that deal, the long-time Buccaneer will play at least two more seasons in Tampa Bay.
While it was obviously important for the Bucs to get this deal done, the terms of the deal certainly opened some eyes. Tampa Bay keeping Evans to only two years in the deal made a lot of sense considering the fact that he's 30 years old, but the amount of total and guaranteed money he was set to make came as a surprise.
It was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and others that Evans was signing a two-year deal worth $52 million and $35 guaranteed. Again, it was very important for Tampa Bay to keep Evans around and to limit the term, but even then, that price tag was high.
Turns out, the final details of this contract aren't quite as crazy as they appeared to be on Monday.
Mike Evans final contract details look more favorable for the Buccaneers than initially expected
Even with the new details of Evans' deal with the Bucs, he's going to be getting paid handsomely. Just not quite as much as we had initially thought.
Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the deal is actually a two-year, $41 million deal. The other $11 million comes in the form of incentives and escalators.
"The deal pays out $23 million fully guaranteed in 2024. He’s due to make $18 million in 2025. Of that amount, $6 million is fully guaranteed and $6 million is guaranteed for injury. So it’s a $20.5 million deal, not a $26 million contract. And it has $29 million fully guaranteed at signing."
This is still a really strong contract for Evans, but it also looks better for the Bucs. The guarantees are way down and for Evans to make the full $52 million, he's going to have to hit a good amount of incentives from the sound of things.
Other wide receivers looking to get paid might not be too thrilled with the new details of the Evans contract to the point where they'd be doing cartwheels, but Evans is still getting a large chunk of change overall.