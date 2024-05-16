New name added to list of Lakers head coach candidates
Even though the L.A. Lakers already have three leading candidates for their head coaching job, the squad is set to interview an assistant with the Miami Heat. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers have "secured permission to interview Miami assistant Chris Quinn/" The franchise is casting a wide net in this search as James Borrego, J.J. Redick, David Adelman, Sam Cassell, and others have been or will be interviewed for the position.
Quinn played six years in the NBA with stops in Miami, Cleveland, San Antonio, and Brooklyn (in New Jersey at the time). The journeyman was then hired by Erik Spoelstra in 2014 as a player development coach. He was promoted to an assistant coach with the Heat in 2016 and has had that position ever since.
Although the Miami assistant might be a good head coach for the Lakers, J.J. Redick reportedly has the slight lead for the head coaching vacancy. He has no coaching experience in the NBA which likely means that Redick will have some growing pains as a head coach. As the Lakers look for reasons to hire J.J. Redick, should the franchise choose to hire Chris Quinn?
Should the Lakers choose to hire Chris Quinn?
Honestly, hiring Chris Quinn might be a good move for this franchise. Whether it's good for them or not, the Lakers are likely to trade for a star this offseason which will likely make them have depth issues. Even if L.A. doesn't trade for a star this offseason, the franchise will likely need to unlock Gabe Vincent if they want to go deep in the playoffs.
Quinn has worked with Vincent in the past and was with him when the guard was able to average 12 points per game in the 2023 playoffs. Even though the veteran had a okay first season with the Lakers when healthy, it's fair to say that Vincent probably needs his old coaching staff to be the best verison of himself.
Hiring Quinn would allow the Lakers to have part of his old coaching staff and give L.A. a chance to address the point guard issues that have existed since the 2020 NBA championship. He may not be the most interesting candidate but he could definitely address some specific needs.