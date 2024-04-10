New report pours cold water on Billy Donovan to Kentucky rumors
Don't count on Billy Donovan saving the Kentucky basketball program.
With John Calipari officially stepping away from Kentucky, there is no shortage of speculation as to whom might replace the legend in Lexington. One popular candidate in the realm of theory is Chicago Bulls head coach (and former Florida Gators maestro) Billy Donovan.
He's stuck in hell (well, the Bulls organization) and he's a highly accomplished head coach at both the professional and collegiate level, which is no small feat. Kentucky immediately becomes the most appealing job in college sports, with a cushy contract surely waiting for whichever coach AD Mitch Barnhart deems worthy of the job.
While Donovan would no doubt be a great choice for the Kentucky men's basketball program, it's just not going to happen. Barring an extreme change of heart from Donovan and an unexpected push from UK, there's no traction on a potential deal.
Donovan said as much to reporters.
"My total commitment and focus is [in Chicago]."
Now, we have seen coaches say one thing, then do another before. That said, Donovan's job stability in Chicago makes a switch unlikely. He has the respect of the Chicago front office and Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf does not enjoy paying dead money for fired coaches, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
"First, a source told the Sun-Times on Tuesday that there has been no communication from [Kentucky] with Donovan in the wake of John Calipari’s reported departure. Secondly, Donovan has publicly discussed the difference between the NBA game and what college basketball has become since he left Florida in 2015, and has stated several times that the college game has turned completely different from what’s going on in the pros."
So, in short, Donovan is safe in Chicago through at least the end of his contract, which has two years remaining. Even then, Donovan is disinclined to trade NBA life for the current landscape of college basketball. Plus, Kentucky hasn't even reached out. Those conversations would already be happening if Kentucky was truly invested in prying Donovan away from the pros.
Bulls' Billy Donovan bows out of consideration for Kentucky job
Donovan is one of the best coaches working today. Before arriving in the NBA, he spent 19 years at Florida from 1996 to 2015. The Gators made four Final Four appearances under Donovan and won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007 with Al Horford, Joakim Noah, and Corey Brewer. He is a three-time SEC Coach of the Year with a 467-185 career record (71.5 percent) at the collegiate level.
In 2015, Donovan was hired by the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he spent five years. He is now in his fourth season with the Bulls. Donovan's career record in the NBA is 397-318 (55.5 percent), which ain't half bad considering the quality of recent Bulls teams.
Kentucky is expected to poach its next head coach from the college ranks. Nate Oats was another popular hypothetical candidate, but he's sticking with Alabama. Matt Jones of Ky Sports Radio said Kentucky's list is Dan Hurley, Scott Drew, and Billy Donovan. We can safely assume Hurley won't leave UConn, and obviously Donovan is out of the mix. That leaves Baylor's Scott Drew as the most probable successor.