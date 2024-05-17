New team linked with Donovan Mitchell in NBA trade rumors
The Miami Heat seem to be approaching the end of the Jimmy Butler era and could be looking to replace him with another star. Zach Lowe recently told ESPN's Get Up crew that the Miami Heat are "a team to watch" regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade.
Cleveland seems set for an offseason of chaos with Darius Garland or Mitchell being traded. The Cavs will likely try to keep Mitchell but the former Utah Jazz star could force them to trade him if he declines a four-year, $200 million+ extension. There were also rumors that the Cavs would have to trade Garland if they do re-sign Mitchell.
Miami on the other hand is going through what seems to be the start of a bitter divorce between their star, Jimmy Butler, and their head of basketball operations, Pat Riley. As Butler continues to age and probably faces even more injury problems, the Heat have been unwilling to offer the star a full max contract extension.
With Miami possibly going through a breakup with Butler, what kind of deal can the franchise offer for Donovan Mitchell?
Even though the franchise has already given out two first-round picks with protections, the Heat can still give out three first-round draft picks and dole out other picks with swaps. The squad could give out more outright first-round picks but will need to settle protections with the Hornets and Thunder. (owe Charlotte a 2027 first and Oklahoma City a 2025 first) Finally, Miami could pick up another first-round pick or two if they move Jimmy Butler to a desperate squad.
While his play can sometimes be the stuff of legend, his injury problems, not-so-adaptable attitude (everyone needs to work hard attitude is admirable though), age, and contract will likely make it hard for the Heat to get good value for a veteran with his epic playoff performances.
In terms of young promising prospects, the Heat can offer Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jović. While the Heat can make a deal for Mitchell, the franchise will likely need to decide on Butler first before turning their attention to who could be the new face of the franchise alongside Bam Adebayo. Whether Miami makes this deal or not, the franchise will likely continue to be linked to the star until Mitchell is traded or signed to a contract extension.