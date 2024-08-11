New York media doing everything they can to drive Juan Soto away from Yankees
By Mark Powell
The best way the Yankees can prove to Juan Soto that he should remain in the Bronx long term is to win, and win big. I'm not talking about an AL postseason appearance. How about a World Series run? Heck, an ALCS appearance might just do the trick.
Soto is the perfect running mate for Aaron Judge, as we have seen this season. The 1-2 lineup combination of Judge and Soto should be enough to keep the Yankees in contention for years to come. He is everything Brian Cashman hoped Giancarlo Stanton would be, and then some.
Yet, every contending team with money could use a Juan Soto. That is what makes the Yankees looming free-agent chase of Soto so intimidating. Much like Judge, who was courted by just about every team on the west coast given his California roots, Cashman has to make a sales pitch which differentiates THE New York Yankees from all these other pawns. For Judge, they gave away captaincy. For Soto, they will have to reach back into their bag of tricks.
One thing that is not helping is a story like this from the New York Post.
Yankees should sacrifice their soul and then some to keep Juan Soto
I mean no disrespect to Clay Holmes, but he is not in the same stratosphere as Soto in terms of overall importance to the Yankees roster. Holmes is a solid relief pitcher. The Yankees could find another back-end reliever to fill in as closer. Heck, they'll buy one, find one under their pillow or just acquire one from their Quad-A farm system, the Pittsburgh Pirates.
I am no Yankees fan, but even I can see the hilarious irony of the above headline. Yes, the Yankees could re-sign everyone but Soto, but in doing so they'd forfeit just under 10 wins and go from a possible division winner to the third AL Wild Card team at best.
It doesn't help that if Soto leaves the Bronx, it may be to join their five-borough rival, the New York Mets. Steve Cohen and Co. have lurked around every corner for Soto for quite some time. This should only add money to Soto's asking price. And, given the reality of the situation, Cashman should give him his money.