NFC Playoff Picture: Saints keep dream alive by sinking Bucs
The New Orleans Saints aren't dead yet. Here is how Sunday's afternoon slate impacted the NFC Playoff Picture.
As we all prepare to flip our calendars to 2024, the NFL postseason picture is beginning to take final form. There is still plenty left to work out in Week 18, but Sunday's afternoon slate went a long way toward defining the battles set to take place over the last couple weeks of the regular season.
It was a particularly meaningful day in the NFC. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the chance to punch their ticket in the NFC South, but failed. The New Orleans Saints' first-place dream is still alive. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Arizona Cardinals, categorically refusing to expand their lead over the Dallas Cowboys in a contested NFC East.
Elsewhere, the Atlanta Falcons choked in classic fashion, the Los Angeles Rams notched an important win in the Wild Card race, and the San Francisco 49ers cushioned their lead in the race for No. 1 overall.
Here's how the bracket currently shapes up.
NFC Playoff Picture after Week 17 afternoon slate
1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
2. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)
3. Detroit Lions (11-5)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)
5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)
6. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)
7. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)
The Eagles' soul-searching continues. Sunday's loss was absolutely inexcusable. Presented with a prime opportunity to stay ahead of the Cowboys, Nick Sirianni's team once again collapsed inward — this time against a vastly inferior opponent. Kyler Murray has been solid since his return, but Arizona is a bottom-dweller with little to play for other than pride.
Dallas' win over Detroit on Saturday occured under suspicious circumstances. It could end up meaning the difference between No. 2 and No. 3 for the Lions. Had Dallas lost, the Cowboys would still be No. 5, one game behind Philadelphia in the division. Now, the Cowboys are favorites to win the East with a cupcake matchup against the Washington Commanders on the docket in Week 18.
NFC Wild Card standings
1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)
2. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)
3. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)
———————————
4. New Orleans Saints (8-8)
5. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)
6. Green Bay Packers (7-8)
7. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
8. Chicago Bears (7-9)
The Saints are right on the bubble. A Week 18 win over Atlanta, paired with a Bucs loss, would yield first place in the NFC South and the No. 4 overall seed. That said... the Bucs face Carolina in Week 18. It's hard to imagine Tampa waking up to play that game and losing. But, stranger things have happened.
Mason Crosby missed the game-winning field goal in the Giants' loss to Los Angeles, which plants the Rams firmly in the postseason picture — and makes life far more difficult on his former team. The Rams can't breathe easy yet, however. Their Week 18 matchup with the Niners has obvious negative downside with New Orleans, Seattle, and Minnesota in hot pursuit.